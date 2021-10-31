“We will not break the spending ceiling with court orders,” says Bolsonaro

In Rome, on the way out of the G20 meeting, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) spoke to the press about his speech and promised not to breach the spending ceiling.

The speeches were obtained by Leandro Magalhães, sent from CNN to Rome.

The statement is in line with Bolsonaro’s statement on the 22nd, alongside Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, after four secretaries of the Ministry of Economy had resigned. At that time, the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies had approved a report from the PEC dos Precatórios to resolve the Union’s debt in court rulings, making room in the spending ceiling for the financing of Auxílio Brasil. Now, it must be voted on in Congress.

“Just now, the mainstream media publishes a truckload of bones and people basically pick up scraps of food there. We regret it. Now, when we talk about doubling the average Bolsa Família ticket, going from R$192 to R$400, the same media criticizes me for wanting to break the ceiling”, he declared.

“Last year, there were R$700 billion above the ceiling. Now, with the issue of court orders, we won’t pierce the ceiling. [Há] a lot of responsibility of the economic team with us”, said Bolsonaro when defending the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400.

Asked about a plan B in case the PEC is not approved, Bolsonaro stated: “I am a parachutist, I always have a spare parachute with me. But always with a lot of responsibility”, without revealing what the alternative would be.

Bolsonaro also said, commenting on the G20 speeches, that other heads of state “plagiarized” him by saying that we will have to live with the virus for a long time.

“Each head of state says something. And then the conclusion is for those who are reading… I will not make a value judgment about what is happening there. Because any value judgment on my part gives a huge distortion and criticisms towards us”, he said before trying to divert the subject to football, questioning: “What’s up? Cock or vulture?”