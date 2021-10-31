What about Face ID? Apple explains why MacBook Pro doesn’t have face recognition in the notch

The justification for not adding Face ID to the MacBook Pro slot was given by Tom Boger, vice president of iPad and Mac area marketing, and John Ternus, SVP of hardware engineering at Apple in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Tom Boger said Touch ID is more convenient on the notebook compared to Face ID, as the fingerprint reader is integrated into the MacBook Pro’s power key, which makes everything more intuitive.

Additionally, Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal wondered why Apple hasn’t yet added a touchscreen to the MacBook Pro. John Ternus responded that the best touchscreen computer in the world is the iPad, which has unique optimizations for this use. The executive said that the MacBook was designed to be used with keyboard and other accessories rather than direct input and that its developers “didn’t really feel a reason to change that.”