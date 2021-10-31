What Brazil will promise and demand at the climate change conference

Brazil arrives at the negotiating table at COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change, with a difficult mission: to try to reduce the impact of the negative image created by the environmental policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government and, at the same time, demand more funding from countries rich to developing nations.





Brazil will make official its goal of achieving carbon neutrality in 2050, but must demand more funding from rich countries to developing nations Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto / BBC News Brasil

Leaders from more than 100 countries will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss new commitments to ensure the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping the Earth’s average temperature rise at 1.5°C. Brazil tends to be the target of pressure because of the acceleration of deforestation since Jair Bolsonaro assumed the presidency.

While the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and several other leaders will be present at least for the opening of the COP26 or the end of the work, the Brazilian president will not attend the conference. The delegation will be led by the minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite.

Brazil will present as a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 37% by 2025, by 43% by 2030 and will make official the goal of anticipating in 10 years, from 2060 to 2050, carbon neutrality in the country – when all emissions are reduced as much as possible and the rest are offset, for example, with technology to capture carbon from the atmosphere.

The other promise, already made by President Jair Bolsonaro at the Climate Summit in the United States, in April, is to eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030.

“Our purpose is to act constructively, we want to come to an understanding. We don’t want to take responsibility for a failure of Glasgow. We have been telling the British that,” he told BBC News Brazil one of the members of the Brazilian delegation at COP26.

According to this source, Brazil will not stall negotiations, but neither will it adhere to emission reduction targets in specific sectors of the economy, such as cutting methane emissions in livestock, promoting less meat consumption, or a deadline for transition from gasoline car to electric car – commitments that the European Union and the UK stand for.

The weight of the negative image

The difficulty for the Brazilian delegation will be to convince other countries about the seriousness of their environmental commitments, given two consecutive years of increases in deforestation in the Amazon.

Data show that, in the Bolsonaro government, in 2020, the number of fires in the entire territory was the highest in 10 years; the volume of carbon emissions in 2019 was the highest in 13 years, and deforestation in the Amazon reached the highest level since 2008.







The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is not expected to attend COP26 Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino / BBC News Brasil

“There is an ongoing war against the environment in Brazil and it will be difficult to expect that governments, negotiators, companies, investors will believe in a radical change in the Brazilian government’s stance in the last year of President Bolsonaro’s term in office in relation to what has happened in recent years “, says researcher and environmentalist Carlos Rittl, a specialist in public policy at the Rain Forest Foundation, an environmental NGO in Norway.

Members of the Brazilian delegation heard by BBC News Brasil classified the negotiation environment at COP26 as “more complex”, “harder” and “harder” for Brazil, in comparison with previous conferences.

But negotiators are betting on trying to demonstrate that, this year, especially after the departure of Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, the government changed its stance to adopt measures to combat deforestation.

“It’s not simple, but we want to try, as much as possible, to undo the perception in our view that is wrong today – and I emphasize today – that we do not recognize that there is a problem of deforestation and that we are also not taking concrete measures to contain the deforestation,” one of the Brazilian negotiators told BBC News Brasil.

As evidence of a preliminary result of this “new posture” of the government, data will be shown on the reduction of deforestation in August and September this year compared to last year. However, experts say this is not enough to point to a downward trajectory.

“All the environmental climate indices in Brazil have worsened in the last two and a half years. Emissions have increased for two consecutive years, deforestation in the Amazon has increased for two years, fires have increased two years in a row, and invasions of public lands have also increased,” he pointed out Marcio Astrini, Secretary General of the Climate Observatory.

And what will Brazil charge at COP26

Brazil’s main demand will be for rich countries to set clear rules to pay the $100 billion a year promised to developing nations for projects related to curbing climate change. For Brazil, the government wants at least US$ 10 billion in external financing.

The $100 billion should be paid every year from 2020 to 2025. But developed countries no longer meet the 2020 target and there is a lack of mechanisms that define where the funds can be deposited and the format for choosing the projects contemplated.

In a press release about COP26 distributed to the Brazilian diplomatic corps, which BBC News Brasil had access to, Environment Minister Joaquim Leite stated that cutting emissions in some sectors of the economy, without compensation, would be “economically unfeasible”.

“We recognize the need for the global emission neutrality target to be reached as soon as possible. However, mitigating emissions from some activities is economically unfeasible or physically impossible in the short term,” the minister wrote.

“The immediate reduction in some sectors could make energy more expensive and generate shortages, making some services, products and, especially food, more expensive around the world.”

According to specialists, this speech by the minister of the Environment indicates that Brazil is going to rely on its position as a major food producer, essential for world supply, to reinforce the demand for compensation from rich countries to reduce emissions.

“Brazil will strive to demand financing from developed countries for developing countries. For two reasons: first, because it is legitimate for developing countries to ask for this help and because Brazil knows that this is the Achilles’ heel of rich nations”, says Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory.

“Brazil and other developing countries can say: ‘I didn’t fulfill this, but you also didn’t do your part'”, he adds.

Environmentalists agree that rich countries must take responsibility for financing the climate impact on poor nations and must pay the $100 billion a year, but warn that Brazil may end up benefiting little from these resources because the government’s current environmental policy arouses mistrust .

“This is a COP where funding is an important issue. Everyone is expected to leave the conference knowing where the $100 billion a year promised to support developing countries will come from. is going in the opposite direction of the conference,” said Carlos Rittl, a public policy expert at the Rain Forest Foundation, an environmental NGO in Norway.

carbon credit

Another demand from Brazil will be the regulation of the carbon credit market. The idea is that a country that exceeds its targets in a given sector can sell the surplus as “credit” to nations that are not reaching their own targets.

The expectation is that Brazil defends, during COP26, that old carbon credits produced by the Brazilian industry in the years following the signing of the Kyoto Protocol, in 1997, can be negotiated and reused. The validity of these credits would only go until 2020, since it had been established that the regulation of the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, would establish new rules for these titles.

“These credits were generated under a regime and now that regime has changed. The date of the new regime was 2020. Since the Paris Agreement, it was already known that Kyoto credits would no longer be accepted,” explained Marcio Astrini, from the Climate Observatory ,

“But the Brazilian industry has many of these credits that were not negotiated and it is a request from these companies to try to reuse part of them.”





In 2020, greenhouse gas emissions increased by almost 10% in Brazil – the worst result since 2006. Deforestation was the biggest culprit Photo: REUTERS / Adriano Machado / BBC News Brasil

Are Brazil’s promises ambitious?

Environmentalists criticize the text of Brazil’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), as the document with climate commitments that each country submits to the COP26 is called. Brazil had presented a preliminary NDC in 2015, before signing the Paris Agreement, which provided for achieving neutrality of emissions by 2060.

In December 2020, it submitted an updated NDC, including a short-term goal to reduce emissions by 37% by 2025 from 2005 levels and targeting a 43% reduction by 2030, which was previously an intention. Carbon neutrality in 2060 was maintained in the text, but later Bolsonaro said, in a speech at the Climate Summit, in the United States, that he would anticipate the goal for 2050.

The NDC wording was widely criticized by environmentalists for opening a loophole for the interpretation that carbon neutrality and intermediate emission reduction targets would be conditional on financing from developed countries. This is because the revised NDC removed from the previous text an excerpt that said that the achievement of the goals did not depend on international support.

In addition, as there was a technical review of the total emissions in Brazil in the base year 2005, the country will be able to emit 200 million to 400 million tons more of carbon dioxide by 2030.

For Marcio Astrini, from the Climate Observatory, the Brazilian government should have been more ambitious in the percentages of emission reductions instead of maintaining the levels, which will allow even greater emissions than those foreseen before the Paris Agreement.

“Brazil presented a revision of the NDC that retroacts, which will, in practice, allow up to 400 million tons of emissions more than expected in the preliminary NDC, from 2015,” he criticized.

Members of the Brazilian delegation argue that Brazilian promises are more ambitious than those of other developing countries.

“China, for example, which today is the country that pollutes the most, that emits the most greenhouse gases, said that, from 2030 onwards, it will start a process of reducing emissions. So, by 2030, the country will have the right to increase its emissions,” noted a member of the delegation.

In the arm wrestling match between rich and developing countries over the level of ambition they should assume, the fear is that negotiations will stall. And if the goal of keeping global warming at 1.5°C is not met, the result ranges from the total disappearance of several island countries to desertification of forests and radical changes in everyone’s daily lives.