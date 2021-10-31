What changes with Intel Alder Lake? We detail the technologies!

The company has made the biggest change to its products in the last decade

The Alder Lake-S microarchitecture is one of the biggest changes Intel has ever made to its desktop processors. The company is introducing a concept already widely used in ARM-based platforms, and now uses a hybrid architecture in its processors, mixing cores with different characteristics and trying to extract the strengths and minimize the weaknesses of each one.

Two microarchitectures, one processor

This leaves the identical nuclei and two different types come into action. Focused on performance we have P-Cores, based on Golden Cove, an evolution of the 11th generation desktop Cypress Cove, with a 19% improvement in IPC compared to its predecessor operating at the same clock rate. This is a result of modifications to various structures, increasing the decode from 4-wide to 6-wide, the re-order buffer (ROB) increased from 352 to 512 entries, and the execution increased from 10 to 12 ports. All of these modifications represent the biggest change in Core architecture in decades, equivalent to what the company brought with the introduction of Skylake, in Intel Core 6000 models like the 6700K.

The 12th generation Intel Core is the most profound modification in the lineup in decades

But the big news is the presence of efficiency cores, the E-Cores, based on Gracemont microarchitecture, an evolution of the Tremont present in products such as low voltage CPUs. Despite the focus on low power and heat, Intel claims that these cores can deliver 40% more performance than a Skylake core while consuming 40% less power, and scaling up to 80% more performance with 80% less power when compared to two cores and 4 threads Skylake versus 4 cores and 4 threads Gracemont. According to Intel, the efficiency cores have performance comparable to the 10th generation Core cores, codenamed Comet Lake-S.

Alder Lakes bring performance cores and efficiency cores combined

To deal with this variation in cores and their different capabilities, Intel needed to develop a new solution to more efficiently distribute the different operations required by the system. That’s how Intel Thread Director comes into play, delivering more information to the operating system about the performance it can pull from each core. Thus, the system will prioritize the use of high-performance cores, then high-efficiency ones, and finally enable Hyperthreading on P-Cores and thus bring more threads available for high-performance scenarios in parallelism.

So Alder Lake processors are able to use any core for an operation, and the system will intelligently choose which core is best for dedicating a job. But for this it was necessary to bring the two architectures together and make them capable of handling the same functions, which makes the Gracemont cores receive an upgrade to support AVX2, but in return there was a downgrade in the Golden Cove, which abandoned the AVX-512 support. The structures will even be there, after all, they use a structure similar to the server cores codenamed Sapphire Rapid, but they will be disabled, limiting the use of this type of operation only to the server and HPC market.

The Z690 platform

Another major change from processors codenamed Alder Lake-S is the technology refresh, putting Intel back at the forefront after AMD Ryzen platforms take advantage of new technology adoption. The 12th generation Intel Core introduces new memories, DDR5 and LPDDR5, while maintaining support for DDR4/LPDDR4 simultaneously. It is up to the mainboard to define which memories will be supported, as the processors have controllers capable of handling both formats.

In the PCI Express slot we have the introduction of version 5.0 technology, doubling the bandwidth compared to PCIe 4.0. Here things are more relaxed, after all we are talking about a backward compatible technology with previous summers, and which involve less mandatory updates compared to DDR.

The products

Intel introduced its new 12th generation Intel Core products, codenamed Alder Lake, which hit the market on November 4th. The company will start sales with its high-end products, starting with the Intel Core i5, going through the Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i9 models, all with the suffix K, meaning with unlocked overclocking.

The big news in these products is the increase in core count, adding the two available color styles. The Core i5 models now come with a total of 10 cores and 16 threads, the Core i7 comes with 12 cores and 20 threads and the top-of-the-line Core i9 with 16 cores and 24 threads. The count may seem curious, since we don’t have twice as many threads compared to the number of physical cores, and this asymmetry is the biggest highlight of this generation: the Alder Lakes introduce two types of cores, the high-performance ones, codenamed Gracemont, and the efficiency ones, the Golden Cove.

Both Core i9 and Core i7 bring the maximum high performance core count (P-Cores) with eight in total, while Core i5 brings six performance cores. On the efficiency cores (E-Colours) only the Core i9 has eight cores, with both the Core i5 and the Core i7 bringing 4 E-Cores.



This causes the thread count to change. Only the P-Cores, the performance cores codenamed Gracemont, bring Hyperthread, a technology that makes it possible to use unused portions of the core and generate a new logical core, generating two threads per physical core. That’s why we have these curious values ​​of 10 cores and 16 threads of the Core i5, with only the 6 P-Cores delivering the Intel Hyperthread and thus reaching 12 threads of the performance cores plus four of the efficiency ones.

The complete table of products includes:

In direct competition, we have different scenarios. The high-end Core i9 came in slightly above $549 for the Ryzen 9 5900X. On the other hand, Core i7 and Core i5 models are slightly cheaper than direct competitors such as the Ryzen 7 5800X (US$449) and Ryzen 5 5600X (US$299), respectively. The products are already on pre-sale, including at some Brazilian retailers, and reach consumers as of November 4th.

Overclocking, consumption and XMP

One relevant change is that Intel is stopping using TDP as an energy consumption benchmark. This makes sense as this is not the most appropriate unit, after all, although the chip’s heat dissipation is an indication of consumption, it is not the consumption itself, and secondly because the TDP used the base frequency value as a reference, and frequency increases via boost caused consumptions much higher than those indicated in the TDP. Now the TDP exits and the Turbo and Base Power enter, which indicate the maximum consumption at the maximum turbo of the processor specification and the maximum consumption at base clock, respectively.

With the introduction of DDR5, memory support was also changed. On DDR4 the official support is 3200MHz on CL22, while DDR5… it’s complicated. The company has different specifications for different configurations. If you only have two slots on the mainboard, support is 4800MHz. But if you have four slots, and occupy two, the support is reduced to 4400MT/s, dropping to 4000MT/s if there are four single-rank modules and reaching 3600MT/s if it is four slots fully filled by four memories and they are dual-rank. Not at all cool considering that in some slides the company claims that Alder Lake-S supports DDR5-4800, something that, frankly, there are few who will actually align all the conditions to have this specification supported. But at the end of the day, people will turn on the XMP and operate outside of those specs, as has been the case for years.

Speaking of XMP, the Alder Lake-S introduce the new generation of Extreme Memory Profile. The focus of XMP 3.0 is to expand the flexibility of profiles, with several new features. The first is that memories can now have up to 5 profiles, with some customizable by the consumer.

Until XMP 2.0, the consumer was limited to two profiles, both defined by the manufacturer. Thus, when opening the BIOS, the consumer is faced with an option with the highest frequency supported by the kit and an intermediate option, sometimes with adjustments in the timings, sometimes with some other approach from the memory manufacturer. Modifications to these values ​​could be done by the consumer on supported platforms, but it was the system becoming unstable, failing to boot to see all of that being discarded, and the machine powering up in the traditional 2133MHz of the DDR4 standard.

Now XMP 3.0 expands the number of profiles that the manufacturer can include in its product to three, and two more slots were created with settings that the consumer can save, totaling the 5 profiles. In addition to fine-tuning, the consumer can also define a name for each profile, making it easy to identify the settings he has created.

But another relevant news is that turbo boost gained an equivalent in memories: the Dynamic Memory Boost. This technology makes it possible, on platforms that support memory overclocking, to switch between an efficiency mode, using the JEDEC base reference, and a more advanced XMP profile at high load, increasing memory bandwidth when the system needs more performance. This is a feature that should impact more on notebooks, with gamer models being able to deliver high performance while preserving the battery, simply switching between these profiles.

Overclocking on the Z690 platform is unlocked when combined with K- and KF-end processors, and we have a lot of new stuff in this field. The first is that Intel kept the solder (STIM) as the heat dissipation interface between the die and the external metal frame (IHS), but changed the dimensions, with a thinner die, which facilitates heat dissipation, and also the STIM is now a smaller layer, another factor that will help the platform’s ability to control heating. To maintain a compatible overall height the IHS has been increased.

Alder Lake-S are already in pre-purchase and will reach consumers from November 4th. Soon we hope to have our tests with these models, bringing our impressions with the new processors and also the platform as a whole.

Source: Anandtech