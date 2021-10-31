What is stagflation? You will start to hear this term a lot in Brazil from now on. Understand

Do you know what stagflation is? Despite the difficult name, you don’t need to be an economist to understand the concept at all. It occurs when prices are soaring but economic activity seems stagnant. To put it another way: it is when the GDP (goods and services produced by the country) does not grow, while inflation advances. Brazilians know what this means in practice: market purchases have become more expensive, cooking gas has exploded in price, gasoline and diesel have continued to rise and the energy bill has become more expensive. On the other hand, with the economy lacking dynamism, unemployment drops little and family income is downhill. Given the situation, if the situation in the country does not improve, some economists believe that Brazil could enter into stagflation in 2022. Others are more optimistic and believe that a turnaround will occur.

Gasoline prices at gas stations today in the city of Recife – FELIPE RIBEIRO/JC IMAGE

Stagflation is known as the worst of both worlds: on the one hand, the country has no economic growth and, on the other, prices are readjusting. “Whenever an economic crisis arises, people are worried and researching about stagflation. It happened in 2008 and 2009 and it is repeated now. Today’s moment makes us think about this scenario, because for 2022 there is talk of growth of 1% or even less than that and in recession,” observes Ecio Costa, professor of the Department of Economics at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and business consultant.

Despite the predictions, Costa does not believe that the stagflation will be confirmed. In his opinion, the year 2022 will have several factors that could contribute to taking Brazil out of the crisis. “We will have the payment of Auxílio Brasil, the 2022 Elections and an expectation of growth in the world economy. In addition to all this, the Central Bank is already acting by increasing interest rates to hold inflation down. I don’t believe in stagflation, the inflation we are facing is transitory, not because of the increase in demand, but because of the rise in the dollar and other factors”, he observes.

The average price of a 13-kg cylinder was found at R$ 105.40 in the Midwest region, R$ 106.10 in the North region and R$ 103.67 in the South region – REPRODUCTION

HIGH INTEREST TO BEAT INFLATION

The jump in inflation, which has already surpassed double digits (10.25%) in the accumulated result for the last 12 months, made the Brazilian government take measures and promote a rapid rise in interest rates. In practice, the strategy of raising interest rates is to discourage consumption and hold back inflation. If the Selic (basic interest rate for the economy) started the year at a rate of 2%, it gradually increased, reaching 6.65% in September and hitting 7.75% in October, with a tendency to maintain the upward bias.

For the finance professor at the Science and Technology Center (CCT) of the Mackenzie Campinas Presbyterian University (UPM), José Matias Filho, there is still a lack of elements for stagflation to settle in the country that go beyond high inflation and the unemployment rate . “Stagflation is also characterized by economic recession, that is, a decrease in GDP, which is not happening here in Brazil. I do not see this possibility in the short term, and we are also not in a process of uncontrolled credit expansion”, claims. Last year, the Brazilian GDP fell by 4.1% and the expectation for 2021 is 4.97% growth, according to the latest Focus Bulletin, from the Central Bank. For 2022, the GDP growth projection is 1.5%.

In May, the flag was red, level 1 – Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency

Professor Leila Pellegrino, also from the CCT, considers that the scenario for Brazil is not good, and stagflation could occur. In addition to low growth, inflation and unemployment, she points to political instability as yet another cause of vulnerability in the country and in its relationships of trust. “This aggravates the exchange rate situation, which makes inflation worse. Instability can compromise investment decisions, which can also mean a slower resumption of economic activity in Brazil,” he warns.

Around the world, some experts say that concerns are beginning to emerge with a picture of stagflation in rich countries. The shock in the cost of global energy, with the rise in the price of oil, and the imbalances in the global production chain caused by the pandemic are increasing inflation expectations in several countries, at the same time as there is a reduction in economic growth estimates.