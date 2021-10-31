Where is the equality at Globo? Renata will receive half of Bonner’s salary (see video)

Rede Globo’s sealing presenters are once again victims of their own hypocrisy. The news of the renewal of her contracts has been circulating in the press and according to “Istoé Dinheiro”, Renata Vasconcelos should receive less than half of William Bonner’s salary to present the national newspaper.

The presenter will receive R$900 thousand and the presenter “only” R$400 thousand.

Yes, the same anchor who in 2018 felt qualified to give a moral lesson to Bolsonaro in her live hearing, when he pointed out that there would be a difference in salary between Bonner and Renata, after being criticized by her for allegedly not doing anything to resolve the “wage inequality between men and women” in Brazil.

One more proof that Rede Globo’s journalism depends on hypocrisy to survive.

