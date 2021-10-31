where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Grêmio and Palmeiras play today (31), at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena do Grêmio, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

While the team from Rio Grande do Sul continues to struggle to avoid relegation, the São Paulo team wants to remain in the top positions.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Globo on open TV to São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Minas Gerais (except Juiz de Fora), Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Maranhão, Pará and the Federal District. And from Premiere, on pay-per-view, with no zone restrictions. O UOL Score tracks the match in real time.

stadium and time

Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS), at 4 pm (from Brasília).

Probable escalations

Guild: Brenno; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Lucas Silva (Jean Pyerre); Douglas Costa, Alisson and Diego Souza. Technician: Vagner Mancini.

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Embezzlement

Luiz Fernando, Ferreira, Borja, Paulo Miranda and Rafinha are suspended and embezzle Grêmio. In addition to the suspension, Borja also belongs to Verdão and works in Tricolor on loan. Therefore, it would not act naturally.

In Palmeiras, Mayke, is out because it is in transition. Jorge also does not work thanks to the recovery process from a muscle injury.

Arbitration

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (both from DF)

VAR: Igor Junior Benevenuto (MG)

Latest results

Grêmio lost 2-0 to Atlético-GO. Palmeiras beat Sport 2-1.