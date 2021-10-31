Whoever followed this trader in October profited more than 210% and now he indicates the 5 cryptocurrencies to buy in November

While the price of Bitcoin (BTC), in the short term, seems not to have the strength to break the historic high again and move towards new marks above US$ 70 thousand, traders and cryptoactive market analysts are turning their eyes to the altcoin market which, like the BTC, surprised in October.

In the month, tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose more than 600%. In addition, cryptocurrencies linked to the Metaverse, such as Descentraland (LAND) they rose more than 160% in just one day.

Thus, now that October is over, investors are looking for which cryptocurrencies to buy in November. and trader Lark Davis shared his choices for the month on his youtube channel.

In August, when the trader indicated the cryptocurrencies to buy in October, Davis was more than accurate and nailed more than 210% appreciation in the sum of the high of the cryptocurrencies indicated by him.

At the time, the analyst indicated the purchase of Solana (SOL) which rose 34.33%, Polygon (MATIC) which rose 64.02%, Elrond (EGLD) which rose 23.07%, Polkadot (DOT) which rose 48.68% and Bitcoin itself ( BTC) which rose 40.26%, that is, those who followed the analyst saw their portfolio rise by more than 210% in 30 days.

Now the popular analyst is naming five altcoins he thinks can generate huge gains amid fundamental developments for the entire ecosystem.

which cryptocurrency to buy

Now the analyst tells his 448,000 YouTube subscribers that he is looking again at EGLD and, he says, his optimism comes from the launch of the decentralized exchange Maiar, aimed at the Elrond ecosystem, which will go public next month.

“Elrond is basically Ethereum 2.0. But now, he’s got all the beautiful tech, and this is a currency that continues to draw attention and grow the community, and they’re about to release their tech into the wild and actually have a DeFi ecosystem (decentralized finance) and an ecosystem of tokens and launch pads and all that stuff getting started,” he said.

Therefore, according to Davis, Maiar DEX signals the beginning of a good DeFi ecosystem for Elrond.

The next cryptocurrency on Davis’ list is DOT, and the analyst cites the fact that Polkadot’s parachain auctions are scheduled to start on November 11th. Parachain auctions allow participants to bid on a project they wish to support in order to secure one of Polkadot’s limited numbers of parachain slots.

“We will see a lot of money flowing into these parachain auctions.”

The third cryptocurrency on the trader’s list is MOVR, the Moon River Network smart contract protocol utility token. The analyst says there is an “incredibly large community” behind the project. He also notes that automated marketplace maker SushiSwap is about to be integrated into Moonriver.

“We’re starting to see a lot of DeFi protocols and things like that coming aboard Moonriver. So this is basically Ethereum, but in Kusama…except it hasn’t even hit a $1 billion market capitalization yet. Think how crazy this is. ”

WILD and LUNA

Also on the trader’s list for the month of November is WILD, the native token for Wilder World, a decentralized metaverse project built on Ethereum (ETH).

“This thing, I’m telling you – it’s going to have a $1 billion market cap … potentially a multi-billion dollar market cap currency when you really look at the charts and the metaverse and what’s being built here. It’s very beautiful. ”

Metaverse-linked cryptocurrencies have seen exponential gains since Facebook announced its name change to Meta, in reference to the company’s plans to create its own metaverse.

The latest cryptocurrency on the analyst’s radar is LUNA, the native token for the Terra smart contract platform. The analyst predicts that LUNA will rise to more than $100, citing reports that more than 160 projects will be launched on Terra in the near future.

