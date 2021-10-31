Who’s who in the rare photo of Faustão with the complete family

In addition to a pair of shoes worth R$8,700, another detail caught our attention in the rare photo published by Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife: who are all those people?

In addition to the presenter and his wife, the image also includes his three children and his son-in-law.

Meet:

Faustian

Fausto Silva needs no introduction. However, what always draws attention in his appearances are his bold looks — and expensive.

On Twitter, there is even a profile called “Faustão Fashion”, in which the pieces chosen by him are shared with followers.

Faustão left TV Globo in June this year and decided to join the Band. “Faustão na Band” premieres at the beginning of 2022 from Monday to Friday, in the channel’s prime time.

Luciana Cardoso

Luciana began her career as a model when she was still a teenager and was featured on several magazine covers, including “Capricho”, “Brides”, Marie Claire.” She and Faustão met in 2001 during a dinner promoted by mutual friends, in São Paulo.

The producer and former model also worked behind the scenes of “Domingão” (TV Globo) for almost 10 years. Luciana took care of her husband’s demands, in addition to helping with the development of staff for the program. With the departure of Fausto Silva from TV Globo, it was also turned off.

Lara Silva

Lara Silva, 20, is the daughter of Faustão’s first marriage to Magda Colares. She follows the presenter’s line of living away from the spotlight and also from social networks — which she keeps closed.

João Guilherme

The eldest son of Faustão and Luciana, João Guilherme boasts a life of luxury on Instagram. He recently appeared with Jade and Leo Picon in Ibiza, Spain.

Last year, Jota, as he is known, underwent bariatric surgery to reduce his stomach and lost more than 40 kg.

Rodrigo

Like his brother João Guilherme, Rodrigo is also the son of Faustão’s current marriage with Luciana. Youngest of the presenter, he is 13 years old.

In June, he appeared alongside his father in another publication by Luciana, commemorating her husband’s hospital discharge after being admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, due to a urinary infection.

Julinho Casares

Julinho Casares drew attention when he appeared in the rare photo of his father-in-law Fausto Silva with his children, in a publication by his mother-in-law, Luciana Cardoso. Defender of animal rights and son of Julio Casares, current president of São Paulo Futebol Clube, he dates the eldest daughter of the band’s presenter, Lara, and works as a presenter at the competitor RecordTV.

Lara and Julinho started dating in April of last year. The boy is a friend of his brother-in-law João, whom he has the habit of calling “little brother”.