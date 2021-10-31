Why a colorful food dish is good for your health – 10/29/2021

Eating all the colors of the rainbow can help improve brain health and reduce the risk of heart disease

Most of us are faced with the same choice several times a day: what to eat.

In addition to price, accessibility and preference, we often look at how healthy a food is to help us make a decision.

But when we step back to examine our diet as a whole, how can we know we’re getting the nutrients we need?

It is widely accepted by researchers that we need a varied diet, and that one way to do this is to eat all the colors of the rainbow.

But is color the best guide to getting all the nutrients we need?

The proof may lie in the Mediterranean diet, which contains lots of fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats such as extra virgin olive oil, and is often considered the healthiest diet by scientists.

It’s no accident that the diet contains different colors, says Francesco Sofi, an associate professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Florence in Italy.

“Eating a traditional Mediterranean diet means consuming different nutrients and phytonutrients,” he explains.

Phytonutrients are small chemical compounds produced by plants that help us digest larger nutrients and also play a role in removing toxins from our bodies.

“However, the diet doesn’t always contain all the colors—it depends on the season, as diet followers eat seasonal and locally produced (food) and grow their own fruits and vegetables.”

In fact, he adds, colors are no different from other plant-based diets, such as the vegetarian diet.

boil instead of fry

There are also other reasons why the Mediterranean diet is among the healthiest.

Mediterranean people traditionally boil, rather than fry, plant-based foods, which preserves nutrients, says Sofi.

But the abundance of fruits and vegetables in the diet cannot be ignored.

The benefits of a diet rich in fruits and vegetables for our brain and heart are among the most consistent findings in nutrition science, says Deanna Minich, functional nutritionist and associate professor at the University of Western States in Portland, Oregon, USA.

Consuming too many colors can lower your risk of losing all vital nutrients.

“If a rainbow color is missing, we could be losing a function of that food,” says Minich.

This is because plant foods contain thousands of natural compounds called phytonutrients, including carotenoids and flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory benefits.

And vegetables of different colors offer different benefits.

Blue and purple foods, including blueberries, have a high content of the plant pigment anthocyanin, which has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and type two diabetes.

Flavones, which give foods a yellow color, can reduce the risk of heart disease.

“Certain plant pigments travel to certain parts of the body and settle there,” explains Minich.

“For example, lutein is found in a variety of yellow and green foods and travels to the macula at the back of the eye, where it can help reduce the risk of macular degeneration.”

Some studies show that flavonoids can improve brain health by blocking neurotoxicity that is associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

After following the diet of 50,000 people for more than 20 years, Tian-shin Yeh, an epidemiology researcher at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health, found that those who consume the most flavonoid-rich foods, including oranges, peppers, celery, and grapefruit, has lower levels of cognitive decline and dementia.

While there is currently no cure for dementia and cognitive impairment in adulthood, Yeh says, eating more flavonoid-rich foods can help lower the risk.

However, the participants who saw the greatest benefit were those who had consistently adopted a flavonoid-rich diet for 20 years.

But, according to Yeh, it’s never too late to incorporate these foods into your diet and benefit from flavonoids.

Adopting a colorful diet, she says, can also help people avoid the possible adverse effects of eating too much of a food.

“Food is very complex. For example, research has found that orange juice is associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline, but excessive consumption is associated with type 2 diabetes,” she says.

This is, however, due to the sugar content, not the flavonoids.

But adopting a rainbow-colored diet can also be complex, says Victoria Taylor, senior nutritionist at the British Heart Foundation.

“It can be very tricky to get all the colors every day,” he notes.

We also need to eat from other food groups to get all the macronutrients we need, like protein, she says.

However, Minich argues that the rainbow diet is not limited to fruits and vegetables, but includes other natural foods such as herbs, spices, pulses, nuts, seeds, whole grains and even tea.

She also considers white food as part of the rainbow diet, including tofu, which contains several different isoflavones that have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease and some cancers, as well as cognitive decline.

More variety

Consuming a variety of colors can mean that we eat more fruits and vegetables in general.

One study showed that encouraging people to eat a colorful meal increased their consumption of healthy foods.

“If you eat the same fruit, you’ll be satisfied, but if you have a plate of different colored fruits and vegetables, you’re likely to want to eat longer,” says Rochelle Embling, Ph.D. student at Swansea University in Wales, which was not involved in the study.

“This effect is specific to the food being ingested. So, after a meal, dessert is still desirable because it has different sensory characteristics,” he explains.

But following a more colorful diet can also increase your risk of consuming unhealthy foods in excess.

Embling found that we are more likely to eat more pizza when it has many different colored toppings.

For this reason, she advises eating fruits, vegetables and greens in varied colors, but opting for a smaller color palette for more indulgent foods.

It’s also important to note that artificial colors in foods such as cakes and sweets unfortunately do not count towards a healthy varied diet.

There are other ways, besides color, to get a variety of nutrients and phytonutrients from the diet, researchers say, like paying attention to taste.

One study showed that participants who consumed bitter and strong-tasting vegetables over 12 weeks had lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels at the end because of their fiber content and the variety of phytonutrients they contain.

“Edible roots and leaves are rich sources of antioxidants such as flavonoids, carotenoids and other bioactive phytochemicals; eating them combined in whole foods can allow for a synergistic action, providing enhanced health-promoting effects,” the study states.

In other words, they can be healthier—than the sum of their parts.

“Food colors are very important to our diet, but so are flavors, especially [estes] bitter foods such as arugula, kale, celery and green tea,” says Minich, who did not participate in the study, but agrees with their findings and emphasizes the benefits of these compounds reacting with each other to further benefit our health.

Another option is to consider what parts of the plant-based food you’re eating, says Yeh.

“Turnips and rutabagas have more similar nutritional values ​​because they are both roots; whereas the nutritional values ​​of cabbage and rutabaga are not so similar because one is a leaf and the other is the root of the plant.”

Yeh admits, however, that “taking color into account may be the easiest way to guide consumers.”