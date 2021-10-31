Why? Companies don’t fly, but hire flight attendants

A pilot has a wide range of opportunities to work: airlines, private customers, service providers, agricultural aviation or even to fly a plane of his own. Flight attendants, on the other hand, usually only find occupation with one airline.

Even so, some companies end up hiring hundreds of flight attendants, even without performing any flights. Why is this happening?

Manufacturers have commissioners

Flight attendant Image: Disclosure/Pixabay/Surprising_Shots

Aircraft manufacturers often have flight attendants to fulfill various missions, even if they do not carry out regular flights. Embraer, for example, has a large team of professionals trained in courses approved by Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), and who work in a slightly different way from colleagues who operate in commercial aviation.

At the Brazilian manufacturer, they are responsible, in addition to flight safety, for ensuring a pleasant experience for potential aircraft customers. In general, they are active in aircraft demonstrations or participating in air fairs around the world.

In other situations, the manufacturers’ commissioners are responsible for developing the onboard service program, from customer service to how to act in emergency situations.

They can also offer advice on how to make the planes better for the service they will provide. And all this without the need to fly.

Aircraft rental

Flight attendant gives instructions on how to put on the oxygen mask in flight Image: Getty Images

Another type of company that does not necessarily carry out flights, but hires flight attendants, is leasing, which is also called leasing, a kind of rental.

Even without carrying out any flights, they provide these professionals to companies that need planes and crew, but they maintain the link with the company that leases them.

When the “rental” of the plane includes the crew (pilots and flight attendants), it is called a wet lease, and it can also be done by an airline, which will transfer part of its fleet and employees to another company.

According to Salmen Chaquip Bukzem, coordinator of the aeronautical sciences course at PUC-GO (Pontifical Catholic University of Goiás), this favors faster expansion of aviation.

“This type of contract is very strong in the Middle East and Asia, due to the frank expansion of the market in the region. In Brazil, it is prohibited by national legislation, which vetoes this relationship with the crew,” says the professor.

The Australian company Qantas has contracted 18 Embraer E190 jets in this modality to operate flights in the cities of Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, among others. All will have a crew linked to the Alliance company, which leases in the country.

This modality helps companies that need to grow quickly and do not have time to hire and train teams or wait for aircraft deliveries. Thus, it is possible to start flying faster.

Outsourcing

There are also companies specialized in outsourcing, which hire flight attendants (and pilots), but are not authorized to carry out flights. In this situation, part of the workforce is idle, also without flying, waiting for market fluctuations to be allocated to an airline.

In Brazil, says Bukzem, the outsourcing of onboard crews is prohibited. However, it is common to see companies of auxiliary air transport services, such as those that load and unload baggage from aircraft, being outsourced, which is permitted by law.

Only one of these companies, the North American Flight Services, has hundreds of flight attendants registered to be made available to contracting airlines on demand.

This movement, however, meets strong resistance in the middle, with several unions acting to ban this practice or reduce the proportion of professionals hired in this way in companies.