why visiting fans were barred by ‘orders from above’

Visiting fans with tickets for sectors of the Flamengo fans could not enter the sector destined to Atlético-MG before the kickoff.

O Flamengo face the Atlético-MG this saturday by brazilian. The play on the field, however, was marked by problems around Maracanã. Visiting fans were unable to enter the stadium in time to watch the kickoff.

A few hours before the start of the match, the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro announced that the athletics could enter the visiting sector through Gate B, regardless of the sector for which they had purchased tickets – some fans of Rooster acquired tickets for the middle of the red-black crowd.

Some athletic fans managed to enter the stadium, but hours later the orientation of the Military Police changed. Only those who purchased tickets for the visiting sector could enter, while the others would have to “run the risk” of watching the duel in the main sectors.

The whole problem started during the week, with the issue of visiting ticket sales turning into a real dispute between the boards of Atlético-MG and Flamengo. You miners asked for the availability of tickets, were not successful, went to the STJD, got an injunction last minute and were criticized by the Cariocas.

“Each one has a ticket to a sector. We, as you all know, weren’t allowed to come as visiting fans all week. We bought tickets from different sectors. But today, in the afternoon, it was reported that all of us Atleticans, with Rooster shirt, could come to gate B and enter. It was just like that, up to a certain point. Who entered, entered. There came a certain moment, they stopped us to enter,” said Rafael Barão, a Galo fan, to SportsCenter.

Atletico-MG fans outside the Maracanã Chris Mussi/ESPN

According to a statement by a member of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro to the ge portal, the change in recommendation came by “orders from above”.

In a note also reproduced by ge, aaMaracanã administration stated that the opening of Gate B for visiting fans was a decision of the Military Police, positioning itself “against such a release”.

The fans who waited at Gate B and did not venture into the main sectors were allowed to enter, even with tickets for other sectors, with about 30 minutes of the first half.

