With a great goal from CR7, United scores 3 at Tottenham and reacts

After going through days of instability after the rout suffered for the Liverpool, O Manchester United returned to win in English Championship, in this Saturday. Without winning for four games, the devils they scored three points again and got the better of the tottenham by the score of 3-0, away from home, for the 10th round of the competition.







Photo: Reuters

Despite the result, the match had considerable balance between the two teams, especially in the first half. Son and Cavani had clear chances to open the scoring for both sides, but they were not effective at the time of submission.

With a slight advantage in the final stretch of the initial stage, the Spurs managed to score in a free kick, with defender Cristian Romero playing for the net. The goal, however, was disallowed by the lineman after catching the Argentine’s offside position. Minutes after coming close to conceding the goal, Cristiano Ronaldo scored for United, in a first-class submission against goalkeeper Lloris’s counterfoot.

After the break, the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started to command the offensive actions of the duel, and the home team didn’t finish more than three times in the final stage. Were it not for the offside position, the Portuguese striker would have scored his second goal in the match in the first three minutes of the second half. The player hit a precise finish from the edge of the area, but was a little ahead at the time of the pass.

Teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack sector, Cavani extended the advantage to Manchester. After an individual play of shirt seven, the Uruguayan received a pass between the lines of defense of Tottenham and only had the job of taking it out of the French archer.

In the final minutes, forward Rashford, who took the field in the final stage, scored the Devils’ third and final goal in the game. Bruno Fernandes, with one more assistance in the match, found a good pass for the Englishman, who won in speed and submitted, with a curve, in the right corner.

With the three points added, Manchester United was once again among the first placed, in 5th place, within the classification zone for the Europa League of the next season. Tottenham, on the other hand, remained in 8th place with 15 points, two less than United.