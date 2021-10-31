With an average readjustment of 4.6%, natural gas becomes more expensive in Pernambuco from November 1st | Pernambuco

Natural gas will get more expensive from Monday (1st). The Pernambuco Regulatory Agency (Arpe) authorized Copergás to make an average adjustment of 4.68%. According to this determination, the new values ​​will be in force until December 31 of this year.

The readjustment applies to all types of consumers: residential, vehicle supply, commerce and industry. The increase has different values ​​and was fixed according to the purpose of using gas and the volume of the product purchased (see tables at the end of the article).

For those who use gas at home, the increase will be between 2.31% and 3.61%, depending on the consumption range. The lowest rate for residential consumption goes from R$2.8 per cubic meter to R$2.9 per cubic meter.

Drivers who use natural gas in their cars, CNG, will also pay more. The authorized readjustment was 6.9%. Until this Sunday (31), the price, excluding taxes, is R$2.1 per cubic meter. With the readjustment, the value of the cubic meter, without taxes, rises to R$2.3.

The increase in the price of natural gas comes after the second readjustment of gasoline and diesel oil authorized by Petrobras, in October.

Since October 25, drivers have been paying 7.04% more for a liter of gasoline. There was also a 9.15% increase in the value of a liter of diesel (see video below).

Drivers complain after 11th increase in gasoline this year

For industries and large commercial consumers, the increase ranges from 2% to 3.85%, depending on the amount of gas used.

The highest fare goes from R$ 5.08, per cubic meter, to R$ 5.18, per cubic meter, excluding taxes. The lowest, which is R$2.6, without taxes, changes to R$2.7, also excluding taxes.

The increase in the price of natural gas was authorized by Arpe, in Resolution no. 197, of October 28th. It was published in the Official Gazette of Pernambuco, on Friday (29).

In the resolution, Arpe justifies that, in order to raise natural gas prices, it took into account the transfer of the increase in the cost of acquisition of natural gas determined by Petrobras, which was 4.38%.

The purchase of natural gas from the new supplier, New Fortress Energy, to operate the Petrolina local network was also taken into account.

In addition, the temporary increase of 0.28% in the weighted average price of natural gas was taken into account.

It refers to the reimbursement of the difference in cost of volumes purchased in September and October 2021, valid for November and December 2021.

In the resolution, Arpe informed that, in the next extraordinary review to pass on the cost of natural gas, “it will compare the volume of gas used in the calculation of reimbursement with the volume actually carried out by Copergás, in October 2021”.

The goal, according to the regulatory agency, is to verify “a possible compensation for any difference in volume”.

residential consumption Consumption Range (m³/day) Tax-free rate until 10/31/2021 (R$/m³) Tax-free rate from 11/01/2021 (R$/m³) Variation (%) 0 to 30 4.4025 4.5040 2.31% 31 to 150 3.3478 3.4493 3.03% 151 to 750 3.0046 3.1061 3.38% 751 to 3,000 2.9068 3,0083 3.49% over 3,000 2.8092 2.9107 3.61%

vehicle gas Consumption Range (m³/day) Tax-free rate until 10/31/2021 (R$/m³) Tax-free rate from 11/01/2021 (R$/m³) Variation (%) Only 2.1737 2.3252 6.97%

Industrial and commercial (large user, above 500 m³/day) Consumption Range (m³/day) Tax-free rate until 10/31/2021 (R$/m³) Tax-free rate from 11/01/2021 (R$/m³) Variation (%) 0 to 1,000 2.2031 2.2820 3.58% 1,001 to 5,000 2.1863 2.2665 3.67% 5,001 to 10,000 2.1733 2.2546 3.74% 10,001 to 25,000 2.1670 2.2488 3.77% 25,001 to 50,000 2.1549 2.2377 3.84% 50,001 to 100,000 2.1260 2.2111 4.00% 100,001 to 125,000 2.1110 2.1973 4.09% 125,001 to 150,000 2.0705 2.1601 4.33% 150,001 to 175,000 2,0180 2.1118 4.65% 175,001 to 200,000 2,0144 2.1085 4.67% 200,001 to 225,000 2,0131 2.1073 4.68% over 225,000 2,0120 2.1063 4.69%