With Greta, hundreds of climate advocates gather in Glasgow on the eve of COP26 – 10/30/2021 – Environment

Hundreds of people gathered in Glasgow this Saturday (30) to urge world leaders to act against climate change, on the eve of the crucial COP26 climate conference.

Many of them walked tens or even thousands of kilometers to Glasgow, kicking off the demonstrations leading up to the UN climate conference, which runs until November 12 in the Scottish city.

In the late afternoon, 18-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrived by train in the Scottish city, after taking part on the eve of an action with other young environmentalists against the role of financial institutions in the climate crisis.

In front of the cameras, the iconic leader of the Fridays for Future movement declined to comment, but wrote on Twitter: “I’ve finally arrived in Glasgow for #COP26! Thank you so much for this warm welcome.”

Protesters from Spain, Belgium and Scotland marched through the city center to cries of “action now”, “actions, not words” and “no more fossil fuels”, led by the Extinction Rebellion group.

“We hope for more ambitious measures, that our political leaders are aware of the urgency of the situation, as our children, our grandchildren, are at risk of living in a much more complicated world, which will suffer serious climatic disturbances,” said Belgian retiree Dirk Van Esbroeck, 68.

More than 100 leaders, including the American Joe Biden, the French Emmanuel Macron and the Indian Narendra Modi, are expected at the summit, considered fundamental in the fight against climate change.

Climate activists from around the world will also be present. According to organizers, up to 100,000 people are expected to attend a large demonstration on Friday.

“We are here to demand climate justice” for southern countries, said Becky Stockes, a 31-year-old translator who walked from Spain to Glasgow. COP26 is “the last chance”, she said, hoping “to see concrete measures”.

According to Scottish police, around 10,000 police officers from across the UK will be deployed every day during COP26, which represents the largest police operation ever to take place in Scotland.