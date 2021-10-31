With the threat of a strike by truck drivers, supermarkets talk about anticipating the purchase of perishables – 10/31/2021 -Panel SA

Faced with threats of a stoppage of truckers scheduled for this Monday (1), Apas (São Paulo Association of Supermarkets) recommended that establishments anticipate the replenishment of stocks of agricultural perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, so that the sector can supply the population in case of a strike.
The movement has also caused apprehension in supermarket customers, according to the organization. In recent days, retailers’ employees have been approached by consumers asking whether they should stock up on food and other essentials, according to reports received by the association.
This week, the president of the CNT (National Transport Confederation), Vander Costa, in a meeting with the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, ruled out the possibility of shortages.
with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find it here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to do independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet