With the threat of a strike by truck drivers, supermarkets talk about anticipating the purchase of perishables – 10/31/2021 -Panel SA

Faced with threats of a stoppage of truckers scheduled for this Monday (1), Apas (São Paulo Association of Supermarkets) recommended that establishments anticipate the replenishment of stocks of agricultural perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, so that the sector can supply the population in case of a strike.​

The movement has also caused apprehension in supermarket customers, according to the organization. In recent days, retailers’ employees have been approached by consumers asking whether they should stock up on food and other essentials, according to reports received by the association.

This week, the president of the CNT (National Transport Confederation), Vander Costa, in a meeting with the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, ruled out the possibility of shortages.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter