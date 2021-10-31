Woman and dog are dragged by motorcycle of fleeing thieves after robbery in SP; watch the video | São Paulo

Security cameras from a building in Alameda Sarutaiá, downtown São Paulo, caught a woman and her dog being dragged by the motorcycle of fleeing criminals after she was the victim of a robbery during the day.
From the images it is possible to see that the victim was walking peacefully with her dog when she was blocked by a motorcycle with two criminals, who invaded the sidewalk.
They steal the victim’s purse, who reacts and fights with the criminals.
On the run, she is trapped on the bandits’ motorcycle, being dragged down the street.
It was not disclosed, until the last update of this report, when the crime took place.
On social networks, the Military Police confirmed that the images are real and that they are looking for criminals. The woman is doing well, informed the PM, and “policing in the region has been strengthened”.
In a statement, the State Secretariat for Public Security informed that military police from the 1st BPM/M rescued the woman and her dog. According to the secretary, she was returning from a bakery when approached by criminals and took her cell phone and a bank card.
The case will be investigated by the 78th DP, in Jardins.
“The ostensible and preventive policing actions, as well as the judicial police actions, carried out in the neighborhood, will be intensified in order to increase the population’s safety and reduce the criminal incidence”, says the SSP, in a position, estimating 70 PMs in the patrol made in the Gardens.
PM says that woman and dog dragged by thieves fleeing in daylight do well — Photo: Reproduction