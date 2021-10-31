Woman deceives husband with false diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and steals R$ 3.38 million | Unusual World

reproduction Donna Marino, 63, cheated on her husband and stole his savings for 20 years

A 63-year-old woman was arrested in Connecticut, United States, was arrested for convincing her husband that he had Alzheimer’s and stealing from him for 20 years. In all, she came to steal 600 thousand dollars, about R$ 3.38 million, from the victim. According to the international press, she was charged with first-degree theft and third-degree forgery.

Donna Marino forged her husband’s signature on documents, checks, agreements and social security. She also pawned valuable belongings, which included jewelry and rare coins.

Donna said in testimony that she falsified the diagnosis to prevent him from going to the bank to discover a low balance. The money would have been used for family members. The man had a case of Alzheimer’s in his family, so he didn’t doubt the false diagnosis.

In 2019, the financial transactions caught the attention of the victim’s daughter, but the police only entered the case in 2020, when the husband himself called the police informing that his wife had controlled his finances for more than 20 years.

Police identified an account that Donna kept secret, where the amount was deposited. She used a power of attorney to defraud income tax returns in her husband’s name. Today, the man lives with his daughter in Florida. According to her, he “can’t believe” what he’s lived through.