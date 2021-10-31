Women’s Health and Menopause, a Billionaire Lode | Longevity Blog: how to use

In the North American media, expressions such as “menoculture” (menopause culture) and “menotech” (technology in the service of menopause) began to pop up. What does that mean? That the gigantic market made up of women between perimenopause – the years before the last menstruation – and post-menopause is in the hot seat. And he’s not alone, because he’s part of an even bigger, bubbling segment known as “femtech”, of technology companies aimed at the female audience. In article Anu Duggal, founder of the Female Founders Fund, which finances female entrepreneurs, said: “This is one of the most promising areas for investment, as women control 80% of the decision to purchase products in the care industry. health, whose total turnover is around US$ 3.5 trillion”.

In the first semester, the Fawcett Society, a British institution for women’s rights, carried out a survey of female workers in London to better understand how menopause symptoms and employer behavior affect the career of those going through this phase. According to the Office for National Statistics, the equivalent of the country’s IBGE, women over 50 represent 13% of the country’s workforce. The results will be announced at the end of the year and the objective is that they serve as a parameter for companies to create a more welcoming culture for their employees.

In one of its last editions, the magazine “The Economist” published report about the boom of “femtechs”, stating that such a market could go from 22.5 billion pounds, for the year 2020, to 65 billion, in 2027. However, last year companies focused on solving the problems of the female audience received only 3% of all investment in health technology. Gross myopia, because women are 75% more likely than men to adopt digital tools to take care of their health.