‘Worked with me 33 years’ · TV News

Serginho Groisman communicated through social networks the death of Juberto Katsuji Ibuti, known as Juba. The executive producer was 58 years old and had followed the title of Altas Horas since the Programa Livre (1991-2001) on SBT. “A friend who worked with me 33 years,” lamented the presenter.

The professional also worked for TV Gazeta and TV Cultura. The cause of death was not disclosed. “We are saying goodbye to Juba. A friend who worked with me for 33 years. The first to arrive and the last to leave. He had the magic of conquering friends who are many. We are very sad dear Juba. Rest in peace”, stated Groisman in the publication made on Instagram.

In the comments, artists also left their condolences. “My God! The Juba? How sad, friend… I’m sorry. May he rest in peace,” wrote Sandy Leah. “My feelings, dear Serginho! Damn, what a sadness!”, lamented Junior Lima. “A darling!! Lots of light for your passage!”, stated Juliana Paiva.

“Oh wow! So dear! So incredible! How sad,” commented Tatá Werneck. “No! How sad! One of the sweetest figures I’ve met on TV. Too bad,” said Monica Iozzi. “Juba! Ah, so loving! Always an angel! Wow… My feelings! Rest in peace!”, Juliana Paes wished.

“It’s not possible… Always so kind. He insisted on coming to see me”, recalled Father Fábio de Melo. “Wow! Always kind. Great professional! May he rest in peace!”, wrote Marcos Veras.

Di Ferrero, Bárbara Paz, Pocah, Fernanda Paes Leme, Mel Maia, Mc Guimê, Carol Duarte, Caio Castro, Gaby Amarantos, Taís Araujo, Carolina Dieckmann, Tom Cavalcante and many other famous people also commented on the publication.

Check out the post made by Serginho on Instagram:

