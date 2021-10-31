World Stroke Day: ‘Minutes Can Save Lives’ – Health

Care to recognize stroke (Photo: Internet Reproduction)

A stroke, also known as a stroke, can affect anyone. As the second leading cause of mortality in Brazil – around 100,000 people die each year in the country – and the leading cause of disability in the world, the disease can leave permanent sequelae, including partial paralysis and impaired speech, understanding and memory.

One in four adults in the world over the age of 25 will have a stroke, according to the World Strock Organization (WSO). This year, the campaign for the World Day to Combat Stroke, celebrated today, October 29, brings as its catchphrase “Minutes can save lives”, to reinforce the importance of quick assistance in the face of the first signs of the disease.

“Stroke can happen to anyone, at any age. It occurs when vessels that carry blood to the brain clog or rupture, impacting the functioning of the brain area that had impaired blood circulation”, explains the cooperating neurologist from Unimed-BH Paulo Pereira Christo.

Ischemic stroke accounts for 85% of cases and occurs when there is obstruction of an artery due to a thrombus (thrombosis) or an embolus (embolism). The hemorrhagic fever is responsible for 15% of cases, but it can cause death more often, due to hemorrhage within the brain tissue or on the surface between the brain and the meninges.

The treatment of stroke, whether ischemic or hemorrhagic, requires going to the hospital as soon as possible when noticing any of the symptoms, since ‘time is brain’, because every minute without care, the person who is suffering a stroke loses about 1.9 million neurons, 14 billion synapses and 12 km of nerve fibers. Only the doctor can make the correct diagnosis and the proper treatment for the patient.

Stroke can result from atherosclerotic carotid disease, or carotid stenosis. Stenosis, narrowing of the arteries, causes the degradation of the arterial walls. This narrowing or obstruction of the arteries may be due to the accumulation of fat related to hereditary issues, diabetes, obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, and it also impedes the passage of blood to the intracranial region.

To avoid a stroke, it is important to be aware of the main risk factors, which can be divided into non-modifiable and treatable. Among the non-modifiable is age, as it increases, the greater the chance of having a stroke. According to the Brazilian Society of Cerebrovascular Diseases, the prevalence increases after 55 years of age.

Treatables, on the other hand, concern the prevention and care of high blood pressure, obesity, physical inactivity, high cholesterol, heart disease such as arrhythmias, diabetes, smoking and alcoholism.

“It is essential to know the family history. If there are cases of high cholesterol, a test should be done to determine the lipid profile. The sooner you take care of it, the less accumulation of fat you will have. In addition, the acquisition of good lifestyle habits, such as regular physical activity, not smoking and a balanced diet, with little consumption of animal fat and white flour, are important, in addition to strict control of blood pressure and diabetes , if that’s the case”, explains the president of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery, Dr. Bruno Naves.

Brazil registers annually about 400 thousand new cases of cardiovascular diseases and approximately 101,000 deaths caused by stroke. In 2019, the Unified Health System (SUS) recorded more than 223,000 admissions for stroke and, in the same year, the disease was responsible for 1.52 million days of hospitalization in public hospitals. Approximately 70% of patients are left with sequelae and 50% become dependent if they survive.

How to recognize a stroke



The National Stroke Association (



National Stroke Association



), from the United States, developed a simple way to identify a stroke, known by the acronym FAST (or “fast”. According to neurologist Paulo Christo, here in Brazil, the acronym used is SAMU

The “S” stands for “smile”: ask the person to smile; if one side of the face does not move or is crooked, a stroke may be occurring.

The “A” represents the “hug”: hug the person and see if they can hug back; be aware if she can’t lift any of her arms or if they “fall” during the hug.

The “M” comes from “message” or “music” and represents speech alterations: ask the person to sing a part of a song or ask them to repeat any phrase; if there is any difficulty, she may be in the process of having a stroke.

Finally, the “U” means “urgency”: if one or more of the above signs occurs, it is essential that the person seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Other signs of stroke can be: weakness on one side of the body; tingling or numbness of the face; splitting headache; vision loss; numbness sensation in the body; and some change in the person’s walk or way of walking.

* Intern under supervision of sub-editor Frederico Teixeira.