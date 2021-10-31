Worlds 2021: “Could be our last game together,” Ghost explains cry after win

DAMWON Kia emerged victorious from the clash between Korean teams, against T1, after a series played in five games, valid for the semifinals of the Worlds 2021, which yielded the classification to the Final of the tournament, and for Faker and company, the premature end of the season.

See statistics for the series between DK 3×2 T1.

At the end of the fifth game, while players and DK coaching staff celebrated the result, it was noticed that Ghost was very emotional and, in tears, was welcomed and comforted by his teammates. At the press conference, the Shooter explained the emotion:

I knew this could be the last Worlds, or the last game the five of us would play together, so I was really worried about that, you know? Losing in the fifth game would be a shame. So when we won, it was a huge relief and the tears were relief.

In another iconic moment, the ShowMaker medium faced the official broadcast camera as they left the stage and headed to the room designated for their team. The player explained that when he was walking, the cameraman called him: “I made that face to the cameraman because I was happy and because, after the game, he was saying ‘Come on ShowMaker, let’s go!’, so I wanted to play with him.

Considered by the public the best mid laner in the world, ShowMaker prefers not to assume this title yet, as it still has the 2021 Worlds Final to play: “The Worlds is not over yet, we have a final to play. I still want to wait and see what happens, but I’m happy when people praise me like that.”

Khan’s last Worlds

The top of DK, Khan is saying goodbye to the competitions, as he will have to do military service in South Korea, something mandatory for all men in the country. For him, his career could have come to an end today, had DAMWON not reversed the situation in Game 4 and won the series in Game 5.

Quite honestly, he admits that he was very nervous in games where T1 had matchpoint, and jokes: I’m sure people who enjoy these big events don’t hit their heads well. In games four and five, when T1 had matchpoint, I was very nervous and scared to be honest.

Even with the classification assured, the top is not relieved, now having one more reason to remain anxious. However, he sees a good side to it all, in addition to reaching the decision:

Honestly, I’m very nervous, very anxious and I can barely sleep. However, at the same time, I am very happy to be with this team and this coaching staff. I feel like I’ve improved a lot thanks to them, and now I have a lot more insight into the game, so I’m grateful to all of them.

kkOma reaches 5th final at Worlds 2021

Legendary League of Legends coach kkOma secured his fifth World Cup final in his career and will attempt, at Worlds 2021, his fourth title in the competition, which would break his own record, alongside Faker, where they both have three Cups of the Summoner.

The coach, however, says he doesn’t care about his records and says that you can’t compare the career of a coach with that of an individual player: “I don’t really care about this record of winning 4 Worlds. My only priority now is taking DK to their second Worlds final in a row and being two-time champion is what matters most to me and I really want to win the Final.”

I’ve always thought that you can’t compare a player’s career with a coach. Being a World Champion as a player is much more valuable than being a coach. I prefer to pay more attention to DAMWON Kia than to my records, and again, I don’t think that a coaching career compares to a single player career.

DK was undefeated until reaching the semis

Until playing in the semifinals of Worlds 2021, DK had not lost a single game. However, when facing T1, they ended up losing two matches, even conquering the victory in the series. kkOma doesn’t believe this was bad, as with the defeats, DAMWON could see the game from other perspectives and in other scenarios, which will help in the preparation for the Final.

Finally, the three-time world champion coach prefers not to make predictions about the other semifinal, played between Gen.G and EDG. kkOma says, however, that he hopes that this Sunday’s series (31) will also last five games “so that they expose all their picks to us.”

Second semifinal of Worlds 2021

With the DK already guaranteed in the Worlds 2021 decision, the second finalist remains to be seen. This Sunday (31), also at 9am Brasília time, Gen.G and EDG will face each other for the last place in the World Cup Grand Final. Ruler and company have a chance to secure the tournament title for the LCK, while Meiko’s EDG tries to defend the LPL’s honor.

You can check out the complete coverage of the Worlds here at Mais Esports.

