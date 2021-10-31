Worlds 2021: “I lost to them all year,” Faker vents

Faker and company’s T1 was eliminated from the Worlds 2021 this Saturday (30), when they were defeated by 3×2 to DAMWON Kia in the semifinals of the competition. With this, DK will compete in the World Finals next weekend, while T1 returns home and ends its season.

See statistics for the series between DK 3×2 T1.

After the match, during the press conference, Faker vented about yet another loss to the middle team ShowMaker, which was a major tormentor for T1 throughout the 2021 season.

“I lost to them all year, so I really wanted a rematch now. But I lost again, so I hope to get that in the next game”, laments the mid laner three-time world champion of LoL.

Over the two splits of the LCK, T1 only won a single match against DAMWON Kia, in the Regular Phase of the second stage. After going blank against DK in the 1st split and getting a win in the second, Faker and company met their opponents in the LCK Grand Final, however, with another defeat, this one by 3-1.

T1 ended up winning the Worlds 2021 spot as Seed 3 in their region, defeating Hanwha Life in the Regional Final.

Faker adds, however, stating that he was positively surprised by the performance of his teammates and showed optimism for the future.

I expected this series to be tough, but I was positively surprised that my teammates played better than I expected. Of course I’m not satisfied with the result, but I have a feeling that something better will come in the future.

DK wasn’t on Faker’s mind alone. Shooter Gumayusi also lamented the losing streak for the current world champions and assured that one of his goals is to defeat them: “My goal for the future is to defeat DAMWON on a big stage, as well as keep evolving.”

Speaking of AD Carry, he was not entirely satisfied with his performance in Worlds 2021, but points out: “I was only able to show 60% of my potential, but considering the start of the season, I feel I’ve made a lot of progress.”

Zilean debuting at Worlds 2021

T1 support, Keria, stunned everyone with her choice, and even more so with her performance with champion Zilean, who made his Worlds 2021 debut in this semi-final. The player explains that the pick was being prepared even before the Quarter Finals, where T1 defeated HLE.

When I saw the switch, I already knew that we would face DAMWON Kia, even before the series against Hanwha Life and Zilean’s pick was already prepared before the playoffs. Last year I lost to DAMWON on Wednesdays and got blown up, but now it’s been tighter so I’m happy.

High level faker and reunion with kkOma

The midfielder three times World Champion in LoL has re-encountered a former SKT teammate, the three-time champion coach, kkOma, who now works at DAMWON Kia. Despite the victorious past, Faker admits that he has not been in contact with the former coach.

“To be honest, after we split up, we were very busy and we couldn’t keep in touch. Of course, it would be cool for him to break that record by winning the 4th World title.” He claims, however, that he won’t be rooting for kkOma in the Final as he’s now out, so he doesn’t care about the winner of Worlds 2021.

One question that came to the minds of fans and journalists is how Faker manages to keep performing at a high level after so many years of playing professionally, in addition to all the titles he has won.

Meio says that it is important to see ways to continue evolving. In addition, he thanks the organization for helping him with this: “I am very grateful to T1 for the great players and staff members for helping me to continue pursuing this.”

Stardust responds to Western complaints

In this edition of the Worlds, both players and coaches from Cloud9 and MAD Lions, the only western teams to reach the World Cup playoffs, complained about the system adopted by Riot Games to shape the professional scene. For them, the system is unfair and privileges teams from South Korea, China and Japan.

Former Flemish coach Stardust responded to the lines, saying that because of the latest results, they shouldn’t complain.

I don’t think you can blame the ecosystem as well as the SoloQ ping. Based on what other regions have shown, I don’t think they can complain about the structure. If it were G2 complaining after all the success, I would understand, but that’s not the case. To be honest, improving yourself doesn’t matter that much, you just need to focus on your opponent and adjust your game so you’ll be more successful.

LCK returned to dominate the international scene this year, even without the MSI title, DAMWON Kia reached the decision. In Worlds 2021, of the four South Korean representatives, three reached the semifinals, with one already guaranteed in the Final and the other, Gen.G, also able to reach the title.

2nd semifinal this sunday

Tomorrow, also at 9 am Brasília time, Gen.G and EDG will play the second semifinal of the LoL Worlds. The winner faces DK for the title of best team in the World of the 2021 season, in the Final to be held on November 6th.

You can check out the complete coverage of the Worlds here at Mais Esports.

