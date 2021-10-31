Worlds 2021: In a disputed series, DAMWON Kia wins T1 and goes to the final

This Saturday (30) we had the first semifinal of the Worlds 2021 and the DAMWON Kia secured a place in the final of the tournament, after winning the T1 3-2 in a hotly contested series. As a result, showmaker and company will have the chance to defend the current world title of the team.

Game 1

The first game was a real hurdle for DAMWON Kia. Although T1 started with an advantage, the current world champions managed to respond on other sides of the map, and with the control of the objectives, they gradually increased the gold advantage. Showmaker did some damage with his LeBlanc, but who shone the most were Canyon and his Lee Sin, who set the pace for the game. At 28 minutes DK won the match and opened 1-0.

game 2

The second match was very disputed, and even with DAWMON remaining ahead and most of the time, T1 showed great fights, as it had the initiation of Faker with its Lissandra, Keria with its Rakan and Oner with its Lee Sin. At 36 minutes, DK left for the Baron, but Oner managed to steal the goal. T1 got an Ace and went for the win, tying the series.

Game 3

In the third game Keria surprised with her choice of Zilean, champion who had not appeared until then. Zilean’s combo with Jhin was very strong, as the sniper gained a lot of movement speed to fire at opponents, in addition to having a second life in case of enemy engage. At 37 minutes and with Barão’s buff in hand, T1 invaded the opposing base and secured the GG, opening 2-1 in the series.

Game 4

Just like in Game 1, DAMWON showed that if you are going to win, it has to be done with trampling. Showmaker dominated the game with his LeBlanc and didn’t let Faker even click. DK won the match in the 30th minute with a kill score of 18-1, tying the series and taking the decision to the fifth and final match.

Game 5

In the fifth game it was DAMWON who started with the advantage and abused their Poke composition with Ziggs and Zoe. T1 managed to hold on well, and with good engages kept tied for gold, but failed to execute the goals, which gave a win condition for DK.

At 35 minutes and already with an opponent’s inhibitor destroyed, DAMWON went to Dragão Ancião, guaranteed the goal and Ace on top of T1, winning the game and the series by 3-2.

