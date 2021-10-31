Xodó from the fans, Flamengo player enters the sights and can reinforce Bragantino | Flamengo



Published 10/30/2021 5:30 PM

Rio – Left-back Ramon, aged 20, is one of the most beloved players of Flamengo fans and a promise for the position. However, the athlete’s future may be far from Rio. According to the portal “Coluna do Fla”, Bragantino is interested in hiring the athlete.

According to the website, there is no conversation between Flamengo and the São Paulo club by the athlete, however, Bragantino observes and may make an offer. It is worth remembering that with the sponsorship of Red Bull, the finalist at the Sul-Americana has specialized in hiring young people from the base of big Brazilian clubs.

Flamengo himself has already made a deal with Bragantino involving defender Natan. The defender was loaned to the São Paulo club with a clause for purchase. After 20 games playing in 45 minutes for the São Paulo club, Braga paid R$ 22 million and signed the young man permanently.

Ramon has already received harassment from Brazilian and foreign clubs in 2021. Chapecoense and Sport tried to hire the full-back on loan, but the athlete was not interested in the teams’ project. In addition, Rome, from Italy, and Porto, from Portugal, sought information about the young man.