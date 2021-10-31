Youth and Bahia tie without goals

In this Saturday, Youth and Bahia tied 0-0, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in a match valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian championship. Fairly balanced, the duel brought together two teams that are fighting relegation.

With the result, Bahia reached 33 points, in 15th place. In the next round, the team will face São Paulo, next Sunday, at Fonte Nova, at 18:15. Meanwhile, Juventude reached 30 points, in 17th position. The team returns to the field only on November 10, against Internacional, at 21:30, at Alfredo Jaconi.







Youth and Bahia tie for 0 to 0 Photo: Luiz Erbes / Gazeta Press

The game – Despite the 0-0 on the scoreboard, the first half was busy. Juventude had a penalty scored in the first minute, but the referee backtracked after checking the VAR. Bahia took danger with Ronaldo, who got the ball offered after Marcelo Carné pierced and finished it out, with a deflection of the defense. Then Raí Nascimento received it on the right, cut inside and hit the crossbar with the kick.

In the second stage, it was Juventude’s turn to stamp the dash. Wescley received it at the entrance to the area, brought it to the left and almost scored. In the final stretch, Gilberto hit a frontal foul, but sent it to the right of the goal defended by Carné.

DATASHEET

YOUTH 0 X 0 BAHIA

Local: Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date: October 30, 2021, Saturday

Schedule: 7:15 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Roberto (PR)

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

yellow cards: Fernando Pacheco and Vitor Mendes (Youth); Gilberto (Bahia)

Youth: Marcelo Carne; Michel, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Jadson (Chico), Dawhan and Guilherme Castilho (Wagner); Sorriso (Fernando Pacheco), Capixaba (Wescley) and Ricardo Bueno.

Technician: Jair Ventura

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Renan Guedes, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Jonas (Raniele), Patrick de Lucca, Daniel (Gilberto), Raí Nascimento (Maycon Douglas); Ronaldo César (Isnaldo) and Rodallega (Rodiguinho).

Technician: Guto Ferreira