Zé Felipe’s wife opens the game about sex life with the countryman

Virginia Fonseca, wife of countryman Zé Felipe, opened her intimacy by interacting with Instagram followers. The influencer gave details of her sex life with the singer and talked about plans to get pregnant.

This Friday (30), Virgínia opened a box of questions in Stories and answered the followers with “truth” or “lie”.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Is it true that you’re going to get pregnant next year?”, asked an internet user, and she replied: “True”. “Is it true that you guys have sex every day?” another wanted to know. “Bullshit,” Virginia wrote, accompanied by an emoji of crying laughter.

The influencer was also asked if she would be jealous of Zé Felipe, due to the return of the shows. “Bullshit,” she said.

(Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @virginia)

Wife of Zé Felipe, Virginia wants to undergo intimate surgery

MC Kevin’s widow, criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra, revealed that she performed a somewhat delicate procedure on her body. In Instagram Stories, she revealed that she had had a nymphoplasty, also known as labiaplasty (intimate surgery). The purpose of surgery is to reduce the size of the labia of the vagina using laser. Now, who became interested in the subject was Virginia, Zé Felipe’s wife.

“Friend, I already booked a gynecologist, but I ended up not going because I woke up with a sore throat. But I want to go do it too. I said ‘I’m going to ask Deolane for her to say yes or no”, said little Maria Alive’s mother during the PodCats podcast.

“I’m here with the wonderful one who fixes ‘prikito’. If you need to fix the animal, just come here at JK Estética. The only thing that won’t be before and after photos, because there is already an appeal, Brazil. But I guarantee you: there is little baby, see, women? Look for this gynecologist, because she fixes everything”, said the ex-fiancée of MC Kevin, the time when she revealed the surgery.