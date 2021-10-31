Zélia Duncan denies fake news that she scribbled the Bible: ‘Guys, that’s crazy!’ | Marcelo Bandeira

Reproduction/Instagram Zelia Duncan

Zélia Duncan, who is being sued by Neymar after saying that the number 10 of the Brazilian team is a “promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen”, published a text this Saturday morning (30) defending herself from the criticism she received for an alleged message in which he makes jokes with the holy scripture.

“Guys, that’s crazy, I never scribbled any Bible. A lot of people reposted that, which was in the nets, but you brooded and made a fake

with me,” he began by saying, then remarking: “I don’t make light of any faith, you use God to threaten others. Isn’t God love? What a thing”.

With the interaction of microblog users, Duncan emphasized: “In view of what they are trying to do with lies and threats, we will use the language that these people can understand. They will be called into action. Then they cry and cry out for human rights.” The artist’s publication was inundated with comments – some supporting the lawsuit and others claiming that she “is missing and wants to appear in every way.”

Given what they are trying to do with lies and threats, we will use the language these people can understand. Will be triggered. Then they cry and cry out for human rights. — Zelia Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (@zeliaduncan) October 30, 2021