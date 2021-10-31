Zélia Duncan is summoned by the MP to testify for criticism of Neymar

Zélia Duncan was summoned by the Public Ministry to testify. The reason: criticism of Neymar. She was sued for saying the player is a “disappointment as a citizen” and suggesting that he pay his taxes. The progress of the process was determined by prosecutor Roberto Bacal on Tuesday (26).

“There is no reason for this to go any further. It’s funny to know that Neymar did this. I find it very disproportionate for a guy who has so much to do, but something hurt him. We are in difficult internet times. I’m going to find out,” said the singer to UOL.

She has 15 days to act legally from the day she receives the subpoena.

Neymar’s lawyers’ questions to Zélia Ducan

Lawyers defending the player want to know why she deleted the publication. They also want confirmation that the post was made and what she meant by “disappointment as a citizen”. “On what objective and concrete elements did the respondent base this conclusion on the person of the applicant, as a citizen?”.

They also ask if the singer has no respect for the player and what elements she used to talk about her taxes. “Has the defendant had access to the records of any tax administrative procedure, any tax foreclosure action or any other procedure or process in order to be able to make said statement and publish it on her social network?”.

For Neymar’s defense, she published information that could indicate “injury to Neymar Junior’s honor, possibly defaming him.” They also allege that the singer’s speeches “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and potential criminal consequences can be inferred from them”.

