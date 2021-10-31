Zélia Duncan is the target of fake news and receives threats

Singer Zélia Duncan is the latest victim of a smear campaign promoted by far-right groups and religious fundamentalists.

To attack the artist, a site specialized in fake news and disinformation rescued an old meme where you see the open Bible and on it is written “Pode Sapatão Pode Viado” and stated that it was authored by the singer.

Let me test something here. Zelia Duncan, try to do the same with the Koran, the Talmud or the Torah so I can see something. pic.twitter.com/PQeY6tE0sb — Regina Jacob 🇧🇷 (@JacobRegina1968) October 30, 2021

Obviously this is not true. The aforementioned meme circulated on the networks during the 2018 presidential campaign as a response to the LGBTphobic and fundamentalist speeches of the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

Through her networks, Zélia Duncan manifested herself. “A lot of people reposted that, which was on the networks, but you were brooding and faked me. I don’t make light of any faith, you who use God to threaten others”, declared the singer.

Guys, that’s crazy, I never scribbled any bibles. A lot of people reposted that, which was on the networks, but you guys were brooding and faked me. I don’t belittle any faith, you guys who use God to threaten others. Isn’t God love? What a thing… — Zelia Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (@zeliaduncan) October 30, 2021

Despite the singer’s denial, a number of profiles are threatening the artist with death. Some say to go “play such a game in the Middle East”.

Another tweet states that she doesn’t even need to go that far, that things can be resolved around here, a clear threat to the singer’s physical integrity.

You don’t even need to go there. Get her here. They did this already in Europe — Flavio Lora 🇧🇷 (@FlavioLora) October 30, 2021

THE Forum, Zélia Duncan stated that she has not done anything in relation to fake news and criticized the current situation in the country. “I didn’t do anything for that, fake news even destroys democracy, doesn’t it? We are living through a horrible moment”, declared the singer.