Zélia Duncan shared controversial image Photo: AgNews // Reproduction/Instagram

Singer Zélia Duncan spoke on social networks claiming to be the target of fake news in relation to her post of a scribbled Bible with “may dyke” and “may v****”.

The artist would be receiving threats and accusations of being the author of the depredation of the Bible. However, according to an article published by the Full.News, Duncan posted the photo in the storie on his Instagram profile.

There is no mention that she scribbled, but she did share it, as shown in the image below:

The image is a meme that circulated on social media during the 2018 presidential campaign as a provocation to conservatism.

In her defense, the singer said that “a lot of people replaced that”, but that the “schism was with her”.

– Guys, that’s crazy, I never scribbled any bible. A lot of people reposted that, which was (sic) on the networks, but you were brooding and faked me. I do not belittle any faith, you who use God to threaten others. Isn’t God love? What a thing…- the singer wrote on Twitter on Friday night (29).

