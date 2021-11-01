1 year without Louro José: ‘Mais Você’ pays homage to Tom Veiga | More you

A year ago, the interpreter of Louro José, Tom Veiga, died at age 47, at home in Rio de Janeiro, leaving him very much missed. He spent more than 23 years working alongside Ana Maria Braga and entertaining the public with his games. This Monday, 11/1, Mais Você paid homage to the parrot, recalled important moments and showed special testimonials.
Tom Veiga gave life to the parrot for just over two decades. Artist died of a hemorrhagic stroke — Photo: Globo
Tom Veiga was discreet and made a point of letting only Louro José shine
The program’s host was not present at the tribute, as she is recovering at home from a fall she took in the kitchen on Sunday, October 24th. Fabricio Battaglini and Talitha Morete are replacing Ana in charge of the attraction.
Ana Maria Braga pays tribute to Tom Veiga — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Ana Maria and Louro José — Photo: Reproduction
See the testimonials for the parrot
Cavalinhos do Fantástico and Júlio Corococó talk about missing Louro José