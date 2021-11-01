10 classic horror movies to watch this Halloween!







If there’s one thing that goes with Halloween, it’s horror movies. Photo: Publicity / Famous and Celebrities

If there is something that matches the month of October and, especially with Halloween, it is the famous horror movies. If you’re part of that crowd that loves marathon classics and is always apprehensive about the scene – even if you’ve watched it a thousand times, this is the ideal list.

Below, we’ve separated some titles for you to get scared with the whole family. Get ready!

The Exorcist

In Georgetown, an actress realizes that her 12-year-old daughter is behaving strangely and frighteningly. With that, she asks for help from a priest, who is also a psychiatrist. Upon evaluating the situation, the priest comes to the conclusion that the girl is possessed by the devil.

Rosemary’s Baby

A young couple moves into a building inhabited by super strange people, where bizarre things also happen. When Rosemary becomes pregnant, she begins to hallucinate and sees her husband involved with the neighbors in a sect of witches that wants her to give birth to the Son of Darkness.

Friday 13

The year is 1958, when a couple of teenagers flee a camp to spend a super romantic night, however, the two are chased by a murderer and stabbed to death. Years later, specifically 1979, Camp Crystal Lake officers decide to reopen the site. When new monitors are hired, they start to disappear, one by one.

the devil’s death

Mia is a young drug addict who is taken by her friends to a cabin in the forest. The idea was to perform a long detox cure on the girl, but to everyone’s surprise, Mia’s brother David also appears, along with his girlfriend Natalia. With the place invaded, the group discovers that the basement is a kind of altar, full of dead animals. There they also find an old book and decide to open it, without an image of the consequences that would follow.

We

In the plot, we follow the story of Adelaide, played by Lupita Nyong’o. The young woman, who travels to the beach with her family for what seemed like an incredible weekend, is faced with a terrible nightmare. How many people break into her house and she discovers that they are exactly identical to members of her family.

Carrie

Classic of classics! The movie, based on Stephen King’s first book, is a teenage horror movie that is still pretty scary today. The story features the title character, a young woman who lives with her mother, a religious fanatic. After years of being bullied at school, she discovers she has powers that can help her in her revenge.

Halloween: The Night of Terror

It all starts in 1963, when Michael Myers decides to kill his sister on Halloween night. After spending 15 years in an institution for psychopaths, he manages to escape and returns to his hometown with a mission: to continue local crimes.

the intruders

A group of friends in the 1990s believe they have found the perfect robbery: an empty house with a safe full of cash. Amazing, right? However, the elderly couple who live in the place return home early and from then on, the situation reverses, starting a deadly game of cat and mouse.

It – Chapter 2

More than 20 years after the events of “It – The Thing”, Mike realizes that Pennywise clown is back in the city of Derry. With that, he summons the old friends of the Club of the Suckers to honor the promise and finish with the enemy.

the house of fear

Friends Sean and Derek see the perfect opportunity to break into a rich man’s house when they get his car keys. While Derek keeps an eye on the victim, Sean heads to the scene, certain that this will be his lucky night. To his dismay, he finds a girl trapped, which arouses the wrath of the mysterious owner.