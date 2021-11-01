10 forests that release more carbon than they absorb

At least ten ecosystems on the World Heritage list have become sources of carbon emissions due to the pressure of human activity and climate change. These ecosystems have already absorbed more than 13 billion tons of gases. One of the highlights is the fires in the Chaco region of South America.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Unesco, released a new report that reveals that some of the world’s most precious forests are increasing carbon emissions, rather than helping to mitigate global warming.

The agency’s analysis shows that 10 ecosystems on the World Heritage list have become release more gases due to forest fires, deforestation and climate change. The list has 257 locations.

climate emergency

For the co-author of the report, Tales Carvalho Resende, the data provide “evidence of the seriousness of the climate emergency”.

The alarm is even greater, considering that the studied places are valued and protected.

According to Unesco’s findings, human action is the main cause. In some places, deforestation for agriculture has caused emissions to be greater than absorption.

The increasing scale and severity of forest fires, often associated with severe periods of drought, was also a predominant factor in several cases. Other extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, have contributed in certain places.

Data

The 257 forests that make up the Unesco list cover an area of ​​69 million hectares, or twice the size of Germany.

The entity emphasizes that ecosystems are rich in biodiversity and absorb 190 million tons of carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere each year. The number represents approximately half of the carbon emitted by the UK alone in the same period.

Forests have already absorbed approximately 13 billion tons of carbon, more than the gases in Kuwait’s oil reserves.

Unesco explains that if all this stored carbon were released into the atmosphere, it would be like emitting 1.3 times the total annual emissions from fossil fuels.

Biodiversity in check

More emission than absorption

Check out the ten World Heritage forests that are emitting more carbon than they are able to absorb:



1. Tropical Forest Heritage of Sumatra, Indonesia

2. Rio Platano Biosphere Reserve, Honduras

3. Yosemite National Park, United States

4. Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, Canada and the United States

5. Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa

6. Kinabalu Park, Malaysia

7. Uvs Nuur Basin, Russia and Mongolia

8. Grand Canyon National Park, United States

9. Great Blue Mountains Area, Australia

10. Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica

Amazon: the great rain warrior

Latin America

In Latin America, the agency draws attention to important losses in the Chaco region in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguayi.

The worst drought in more than 50 years at the site is putting the livelihoods and lives of millions at risk. This year, the Paraná River, the second largest in South America, has dried up, according to the agency.

THE Forest loss is also a contributing factor to the release of carbon dioxide. According to a report by FAO and UNEP, in Latin America between 2000 and 2016, almost 55 million hectares of forest were destroyed.

The number represents 91% of the total loss of forests in the world. Part of this loss was due to wildfires.

Source: UN News