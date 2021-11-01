2018 truck driver strike leader calls category for new stoppage

posted on 10/31/2021 8:26 PM



(credit: RobertoParizotti/Disclosure)

Leader of the 2018 truck drivers’ strike, the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, known as “Chorão”, is one of the main enthusiasts of the strike scheduled for November 1st. In a video, the truck drivers make a request to every category: to fight for their rights.

“I’m in São Paulo, looking for support from all other segments to strengthen our fight. For the Government to be sensitive and remove the Import Parity Price (PPI). I ask for the support of all our truck drivers who, starting tomorrow (11/01), let us cross our arms. You who are no longer putting up with this situation, such as fuel prices, our laws that we have conquered that are not being complied with, special retirement, regulatory framework, DT-e, etc. let’s go together and together we will be stronger”, declared Chorão.

In a statement, the National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters (CNTA), together with the system of unions and federations, reported that it shares the growing dissatisfaction of the category due to the precariousness of working conditions and, mainly, the values ​​practiced in contracting services of freight, which do not follow the costs arising from the operation of road freight transport.

“Hostages of a perverse system that does not allow minimum conditions for negotiation and freedom of contracting, they end up victims with a financial fragility resulting from the economic inequality between contractors and contractors, failing to pass on the necessary input adjustments”, he says.

CNTA observes that the entity’s work is focused on the development of relevant structural measures for the autonomous cargo transporter (TAC), which make it possible to alleviate the existing imbalance and pacify the sector. “CNTA is intensely dedicated to enabling the direct hiring of autonomous truck drivers so that they can take the lead and control their work activities and stop being victims of the current system”, he observes.

However, the CNTA informed in a note that it has not yet been consulted on any of the topics considered for a possible stoppage movement in the category and that it does not support the strike. “We inform that in consultation with the representative base of the category (unions), there is no adherence to any strike or stoppage movement and that a strike at this time would negatively impact the life of the autonomous truck driver, in addition to bringing disastrous consequences for society and for the country’s economy”.