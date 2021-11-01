2021 Farm: Tiago’s girlfriend, Tânia Mara indirect post: “Stay single”

Tânia Mara posted a text about singleness on the web and gave rise to a rumor about her relationship with Tiago Piquilo, currently confined to A Fazenda 2021. Record show.

“Stay single until you find someone who respects you the way you deserve, who loves you and proves it to you in attitude, who is with you in your worst moments, who knows your worst version and insists on staying. Otherwise, stay alone. Don’t belittle yourself or accept less”, shared Tânia Mara in an Instagram story.

On social networks, there were those who pointed out that the text posted by the singer was a response to the possible affair between Tiago and Aline Mineiro on the TV show. A video is circulated in which Valentina Francavilla takes a pillow from the singer’s lap while he talks to the model, implying that he was excited.

It wasn’t the first time that Tânia posted indirect comments on Instagram. This week, she fired off phrases such as “Respect is how a person behaves in front of you. Character is how she behaves in your absence” and “Maturity is also learning to move away from people who threaten your inner peace, your self-esteem, your self-respect and your moral values”.

Penile surgery performed by Tiago Piquilo was the subject of A Fazenda 2021

In A Fazenda 2021, Solange Gomes got some laughs from pedestrians recently when commenting on Tiago Piquilo’s penile surgery. First, she wanted to quench her curiosity about the topic. “Your physiotherapy [peniana], how is it?”, asked the ex-muse of the 1990s. “Normal”, explained Tiago. “Back and forth?” she asked. “Yes, back and forth, up and down,” he replied.

Not satisfied, Solange wanted to know even more. “Every day?” he asked. “Every day 12 minutes,” he clarified. Also in the conversation, both Solange and Valentina Francavilla told that, as they remember, the countryman did not need surgery. “But, Ti, between us. I remember you didn’t have to. Needed?” Sol teased. “I don’t think so either,” added Valentina. Tiago was all embarrassed while being teased by Bil Araújo. “Another bomb on Fazenda radio”, joked the ex-BBB.