70% of workers earn less today than two years ago

× reproduction

A survey by FGV shows that 70% of workers earn less today than they earned in 2019, before the pandemic. “And the weight of the rise in prices on inequality, which has been a record in recent times, has tripled since the third quarter of last year”, says O Globo, citing the study by economist Daniel Duque.

Duke measured the effect of inflation on the mass of workers. He made the calculations with the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA, the official inflation) of June, which was still at 8.35%, considering the accumulated in 12 months. Today, it is at 10.25%.

According to the newspaper, the closer to the tip, the greater the gain. “Among the richest 10%, the real gain reached 8%. Among those in the middle income strata, in the range between the poorest 30% and 40%, the decline reached 28%.”

“The richest consume more services and less food and end up with lower inflation. Unfortunately, the trend is only to get worse with the acceleration of inflation, with a great loss of consumption by the most vulnerable strata”, says the economist.

Bruno Imaizumi, economist at LCA Consultores, found that the Misery Index, which combines inflation and unemployment, hit a record in August, reaching 23.51, the highest level since 2012, the beginning of the series.

“Inflation is highly concentrated in essential items, food, fuel, electricity. And after a loss of 12 million jobs, we’re still 5 million fewer than before the pandemic. We are seeing a recovery, but the quality of jobs that are returning is worse than before the pandemic.”

More news