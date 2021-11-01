‘A Fazenda 13’: Mileide stirs noodles with her hand and creates a fight on the web; watch video | celebrities

Play/PlayPlus Mileide Mihaile stirs pasta with her hand and generates controversy

Influencer Mileide Mihaile, ex-wife of Wesley Safadão, aroused confusion on social networks by stirring the pasta, inside the pan, with her hands, while cooking in “A Fazenda 13” .

While preparing lunch for pedestrians this Sunday (31), Mileide seasoned the pasta with her bare hands, and was accused of poor hygiene by fans of the reality show.

“Mileide stirring the pasta in the sauce with her hand and the people saying it’s NORMAL and that northeastern people do it. Because as Nordestina I say we don’t do this mess, don’t you see, we use cutlery,” wrote a netizen on Twitter. “Nervous seeing Mileide mixing the noodles with her hand!!!! Eccaaaaa!”, another scared.

The dancer’s fans defended her via Twitter. “People shocked with Mileide stirring noodles with her hand and me??? Wow, it’s normal to release it, in large quantities it doesn’t release it with a spoon”, explained one netizen. “My grandmother used her hand to give angu to me and my cousins, I’m alive and healthy. My family is from Minas Gerais, each one has its own culture and customs, respect it. Because Mileide moved the pasta with her hand, I’m seeing several jokes in extreme bad taste. Respect,” commented another.



See video and reactions:

Seriously, that the “gringas” of the 40 countries are creating that because Mileide used her hands in the noodles? It’s super normal, especially in the northeast, just as it’s normal for gringos to take a shower a week, they use the bidet daily just to wash their private parts! #TeamMileide — 𝙹𝚎𝚏 (@tuitajef) October 31, 2021

who’s hurting with the mileide stirring noodles by hand has never really cooked in their life kkk — rivia (@riviasps) October 31, 2021