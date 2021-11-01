‘A Fazenda 13’: Mileide stirs pasta with her hand and divides opinions; check out video! | Television



In ”A Fazenda 13′, Mileide Mihaile stirs pasta with her hand and divides opinions – Reproduction/Record

Published 10/31/2021 16:28 | Updated 10/31/2021 4:38 PM

São Paulo – Influencer Mileide Mihaile, ex-wife of Wesley Safadão, aroused confusion on social networks by stirring the noodles in the pan with her hands while cooking in “A Fazenda 13”. While preparing lunch for pedestrians this Sunday, Mileide seasoned the pasta with her bare hands, and was accused of poor hygiene by fans of the reality show.

“Mileide stirring the pasta in the sauce with her hand and the people saying it’s NORMAL and that northeastern people do it. Because as Nordestina I say we don’t do this mess, don’t you see, we use cutlery,” wrote a netizen on Twitter. “Nervous seeing Mileide mixing the noodles with her hand. Eccaaaaa!”, scared another.

The dancer’s fans defended her via Twitter. “People shocked by Mileide stirring noodles with her hand and me? Wow, it’s normal to release it, in large quantities it doesn’t release it with a spoon”, explained an internet user. “My grandmother used her hand to give angu to me and my cousins, I’m alive and healthy. My family is from Minas Gerais, each one has its own culture and customs, respect it. Because Mileide stirred the pasta with her hand, I’m seeing several jokes in extreme bad taste. Respect,” commented another.