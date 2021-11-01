Abel Ferreira celebrates a good phase, but rejects favoritism for the Libertadores final

Palmeiras beat Grêmio this Sunday afternoon (31) and reached its third consecutive victory in the Brazilian Championship, returning to a good phase after a turbulent period at the beginning of the month.

In a press conference granted after the match, which had confusion after the final whistle, coach Abel Ferreira celebrated the good stage just under a month before the Libertadores grand final, but rejected favoritism for the match and stressed that Palmeiras is focused in Brasileirão.

Now they will say that Palmeiras is the favorite (against Flamengo). Palmeiras is the favorite for the next match and that’s it. It seems very easy to win, but it’s really hard.”

In the interview, the coach also criticized the Brazilian football calendar, specifically the fact that Brasileirão does not stop at FIFA dates, making Palmeiras have to play without players like Weverton and Gustavo Gómez, who are constantly called up for their national teams.

“We have to see if next year it’s interesting to hire international players. If you’re going to be without them, it’s no longer worth it to hire international players. (…) When we’re all together, we’re very competitive. But when we lose players, for injury or for national teams, we are less competitive”.

With the victory against Grêmio, in Rio Grande do Sul, Palmeiras resumed the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship and reduced the distance to the leader Atlético-MG, who lost in the round. Verdão’s next appointment will be next Sunday (7th), against Santos.