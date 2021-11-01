Abel Ferreira competes for the award for best coach in the world

Coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, was nominated for the award for best coach in the world, given by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). The list was released this Sunday and includes names from national football, such as Renato Gaúcho, from Flamengo, and Cuca, from Atlético Mineiro. In addition to world figures like Guardiola, Manchester City and Zidane, who coached Real Madrid.

Abel Ferreira completed, last Saturday (30), one year at Palmeiras. Honored by the club and employees, the Portuguese coach is responsible for winning a Libertadores Cup and a Copa do Brasil, and on the 27th, he will be looking for the second consecutive title in the continental competition.

The complete list released by IFFHS is:

• Thomas Tuchel (Germany, Chelsea)

• Josep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)

• Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina, PSG)

• Zinedine Zidane (France, Real Madrid)

• Unai Emeri (Spain, Villarreal)

• Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway, Manchester United)

• Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany, Bayern)

• Julian Nagelsmann (Germany, Leipzig)

• Diego Simeone (Argentina, Atletico Madrid)

• Antonio Conte (Italy, Internationale)

• Christophe Galtier (France, Lille)

• Yuriy Vernydub (Ukraine, Sheriff)

• Renato Gaucho (Brazil, Flemish)

• Abel Ferreira (Brazil, Palms)

• Alexi Stival “Cuca” (Brazil, Atlético Mineiro)

• Pitso Mosimane (Team South Africa / Al Ahly SC)

• Manqoba Mngqithi (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

• Moeni Chaabani (Tunisia, Esp Tunis)

• Jim Curtin (USA, Philadelphia Union)

• Santiago Solari (Argentina, CF America team)

• Javier Aguirre (Mexico, CF Monterrey)

• Juan Reynoso (Peru, Cruz Azul team)

• Leonardo Jardim (Portugal, Al Hilal FC)

• Gi Dong Kim (South Korea, Pohang Steelers)

