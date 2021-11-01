Accelerated rate hike will slow economic recovery – News

THE soaring inflation and the obvious risks of breaking the spending ceiling forced the BC (Central Bank) to decide for the largest rise in the basic interest rate since December 2002.

O “bitter medicine” raised the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year, the highest level since 2017. For the next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, a rise of the same magnitude has already been signaled, which will lead to interest rates at 9.25% per year.

Already expected by the main financial market analysts, the decision to raise interest rates at a faster pace has a harmful effect on economic growth and should interrupt the recovery process after the losses caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“With the new rate of interest rate increase, the post-Covid recovery will be much slower. And all analysts will have to work through the numbers to find the new equilibrium GDP, which will be much smaller than expected,” he says. João Beck, economist and partner at BRA, XP’s accredited investment firm.

For Alexandre Lohmann, economist at Constância Investimentos, the objective of raising the Selic at the moment is precisely to cause a “recessive impact” on the economy. “The monetary tightening at the current historically high pace could harm activity and even cause a recession,” he explains.

Perceptions of impact on growth consider that higher interest rates make credit for investments in the productive sector and, consequently, job creation more expensive. The move takes money out of consumers’ pockets and pulls down household consumption, responsible for two-thirds (about 65%) of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, recalls that the current signal is the opposite of that adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, when the BC dropped the Selic at the lowest level in history, of 2% per year. “Last year, there was a stimulus for contracting credit, financing of cars and apartments and purchases in installments. Now, the rate will undergo an adjustment and we will see a movement of activity contraction due to high interest rates”, he predicts.

Given the troubled scenario, financial market analysts have already started to project a lower GDP growth for 2021 and, especially, for 2022. Itaú, for example, bet on the shrinkage of 0.5% of the Brazilian economy next year. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes complained about the new projections, classified the reviews as “chat” and guaranteed that Brazil will follow “the path of prosperity”.

Solution

The aggravation of the impact of interest rates on the evolution of the economy can still be minimized with the adoption of measures that reduce the distrust of national and foreign investors in Brazil, according to experts.

According to Beck, the indication that public spending is not at risk is the only solution to save the economic recovery. “The government needs to signal again that the gate is not open to unbridled spending,” he points out.

“There is speculation in the market that the constitutional change is not aimed only at Auxílio Brasil, but rather in a case-by-case change to further expand electoral expenses or buy support to block an eventual impeachment process”, completes Beck.

In Gustavo Cruz’s view, there is still the possibility of resuming the reform agenda to calm the fluctuation of the interest rate curve in view of the uncertainty about the economic policy that will be adopted next year.

“If it were able to advance administrative reforms, it would help to alleviate some of the mistrust that is beginning to appear”, observes the strategist, who is already concerned about the possible downgrade of Brazil’s credit rating in the face of the possibility of Brazil breaching the ceiling of spending.