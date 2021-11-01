Accounts inflated by mismatches – Opinion

Inflation, interest and the dollar are the main clues to understand the evolution of public accounts this year. From January to September, the central government raised R$1.37 trillion. There was a nominal increase of 35.3% over the result of a year before and a real gain, discounting consumer inflation, of 25.9%. When presenting their balance sheet, federal officials often attribute revenue growth to economic growth, but the real story is more complicated and less brilliant.

Part of the improvement, as explained in official documents, stems from the appreciation of the dollar and the reinstatement of suspended or deferred taxes in 2020. In addition, extraordinary expenses were eliminated or reduced – such as emergency aid to the poor – adopted in response to the effects of pandemic. The sharp increase in wholesale and retail prices finally expanded the base of taxable amounts. The effect was greater than that caused only by the variation in consumer prices.

Economic growth is, therefore, only one of the factors explaining the increase in revenue and the reduction in the central government’s primary deficit. This deficit was R$ 82.49 billion from January to September. The hole had reached R$ 677.45 billion in the corresponding months of last year, according to the National Treasury balance sheet. The primary balance corresponds to income minus expenses without the public debt interest account.

According to the criteria of the Central Bank (BC), the central government’s primary deficit rose from R$ 677 billion in that period of 2020 to R$ 82.38 billion a year later. The calculations in this case are based on public sector financing needs. Adding up the governments of states and municipalities and state companies, we reach a positive primary result, a surplus of R$ 14.17 billion in nine months. In the same period, the interest owed by the group reached R$ 291.96 billion, an increase of 15.58% in relation to the amount of a year before.

Between 2019 and 2020, however, the interest account had decreased by 11.11%, mainly due to the reduction of the basic rate by the BC. There was then a trend reversal. The most important cause was the increase in credit prices as a response by the monetary authority to rising inflation. With the inclusion of interest, the general balance of the public sector – indicated in official documents as a “nominal” result – was a deficit of R$ 277.79 billion between January and September this year. In 12 months it reached R$ 404.65 billion, a sum equivalent to 4.84% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The general government debt, that is, at the federal, state and municipal levels, reached R$ 6.94 trillion, 83% of GDP. This ratio is just over 60% in the group of emerging and middle-income countries.

New: the Executive Summary Treasury accounts came out without the traditional defense of fiscal discipline and respect for the spending ceiling. With the economy minister helping the president smash the roof, that preaching may have become inconvenient.