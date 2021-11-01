Acknowledged, Grazi Massafera and her boyfriend pose with fans in Ceará

Grazi Massafera and Alexandre Machafer are enjoying the trip together in Ceará as a couple and, despite being discreet, gave a class of sympathy when posing with fans last Sunday (10/31). The LeoDias Column had already stated that the novel was taking shape even before this trip to the Northeast. Sources still claim that Alexander is simply “a prince”.

The couple is staying at the luxury hotel Carmel Charme Resort, which is located in the city of Aquiraz, a municipality on the coast of Ceará. But it was during a tour in Iguape, that they were approached by admirers and with many smiles gathered to make clicks.

Grazi and Alexandre seem to be living in an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony. Sources in the column even said that he is “a prince”, in fact more than that, a true “lord”. Also according to sources close to the director, Alexandre is a calm, flirtatious young man who treats women differently.

After the end marked by controversies between Grazi and Caio Castro, the luck of a peaceful love is good, isn’t it?