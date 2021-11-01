Act with Bolsonaro in Rome ends in violence against Brazilian journalists – Politics

Bolsonaro defended himself from criticism and accusations of his management of the pandemic (photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP )

A pre-Bolsonaro demonstration with Brazilians living in Italy ended in violence and intimidation against journalists covering the event in the region of the Brazilian embassy in Rome this Sunday (10/31). Italian and Brazilian security agents pushed, punched, snatched a cell phone from a reporter filming the act, held, yelled and prevented reporters from getting close to the president to interview him.

Meanwhile, they allowed supporters to approach Bolsonaro to take selfies.

The act began peacefully around 3 pm (local time) and gathered dozens of people on the back side of the Brazilian representation. Green and yellow dresses. They sang the Brazilian anthem and shouted slogans in favor of the president as they waited for the president. About an hour later, Bolsonaro waved from the balcony, then went downstairs to address supporters gathered in a square in the center of the Italian capital.

Bolsonaro defended himself from criticism and accusations of his management of the pandemic and criticized the press and CPI of Covid, among other matters. Meanwhile, he was being filmed from embassy windows by members of his entourage.

After his speech, heard in silence by everyone, he decided to walk the streets of the center of Rome. That’s when the turmoil started.

Journalists from several Brazilian vehicles, including BBC News Brasil, accredited to cover the G20 meeting (group of the 20 largest economies in the world), tried to approach the president to interview him.

Bolsonaro was asked about the reasons for his absence from the COP26 (Climate Summit in Scotland) and about the strike of the truckers scheduled for this Monday (1st/11) in Brazil, among other issues.

But he didn’t answer any of the questions during his less than ten-minute walk, recorded by cameras of journalists, advisers and supporters.

Meanwhile, security agents from Brazil and Italy who surrounded him only left supporters in green and yellow colors and members of the government’s communications team to approach the president to take pictures and hug each other as they intimidated and assaulted journalists around the office. Some of the supporters cursed and intimidated reporters.

Journalist Jamil Chad, who covered the event for the UOL portal, had his cell phone snatched from his hands while filming the demonstration by an Italian security agent who declined to be identified. The device was then thrown to the ground by the police during the pre-Bolsonaro demonstration and recovered by the journalist moments later.

At the end of the event, several Brazilian journalists questioned undercover Italian security agents about the attacks they committed during the act. In response, they said “may file a complaint” and did not identify themselves. Part of the media professionals in Brazil who covered the act would indeed formalize the attacks with the Italian police.

Sought out by BBC News Brasil to comment on the violence against journalists, the Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic has not responded to the article’s questions as of the time this text was published.

