Act with Bolsonaro in Rome ends in violence against Brazilian journalists

by

  • Matheus Magenta
  • BBC News Brazil sent to Rome

Brazilians during Bolsonaro passage in Rome

Brazilian journalists attacked during president's visit to Rome

A pro-Bolsonaro demonstration with Brazilians living in Italy ended in violence and intimidation against journalists covering the event in the region of Brazil’s embassy in Rome this Sunday (10/31). Italian and Brazilian security agents pushed, punched, snatched a reporter’s cell phone filming the act, held, yelled and prevented reporters from getting close to the president to interview him.

Meanwhile, they allowed supporters to approach Bolsonaro to take selfies.

Italian and Brazilian security agents pushed, punched, snatched the cell phone of a reporter filming the act

The act began peacefully around 3:00 pm (local time) and gathered dozens of people on the back side of the Brazilian representation. Dressed in green and yellow, they sang the Brazilian anthem and shouted slogans in favor of the president while waiting for the president. About an hour later, Bolsonaro waved from the balcony and then went downstairs to address supporters gathered in a square in the center of the Italian capital.

Bolsonaro defended himself from criticism and accusations of his management of the pandemic and criticized the press and Covid’s CPI, among other matters. Meanwhile, he was being filmed from embassy windows by members of his entourage.