Actor faces a trial by fire at Um Lugar ao Sol to make Globo’s bet count · TV News

Cauã Reymond knew he was headed for a sprint when he saw a rare invitation repeated in his career — the chance to play twins in fiction. No wonder the actor initially had to overcome his own insecurity to make Globo’s bet count by casting him to play the brothers Christian and Renato in Um Lugar ao Sol, which premieres next Monday (8).

In an interview with TV news, the heartthrob assures that his previous experience in Dois Irmãos (2017) as Omar and Yaqub did not even by far prepare him for what he would face in the new nine o’clock soap opera:

I throw myself headfirst into all the characters, but only a few become part of me. And it was as if Christian and Renato had entered my bloodstream and made me give up not only my emotion, my time and my determination, [mas também] a huge part of who I am. It was the biggest challenge of my career.

The interpreter already had butterflies in his stomach for being away from the genre for six years, since A Regra do Jogo (2015), and assumes that he underestimated the trouble he would face in Lícia Manzo’s premiere at the channel’s prime time.

“It wasn’t that long, but I was very insecure and, to make matters worse, I hadn’t imagined the size of the challenge. Maurício Farias [diretor artístico] he was one of the people with whom I most shared my anxiety, my anguish and my disappointments about how to face this anti-hero,” he points out.

The twins Renato and Christian in the nine o’clock soap opera

Memory game

The Covid-19 pandemic was also a factor to mess up Cauã’s head once and for all, as the production gained a completely unexpected recording pace. After all, to facilitate the production’s work amidst security protocols, the scenes were recorded out of order — including passages of up to 30 chapters.

“He took a character of gigantic complexity, not only through all the layers of Lycia’s text, but because he faced a huge volume of scenes, in the middle of a huge dramatic arc, that were recorded mixed together. It’s not very common on TV. It needs a big conscience, because it’s not a joke,” adds Farias.

Another aggravating factor was that Renato, who will take his brother’s place after a tragedy, is not exactly the type of character that the heartthrob is used to playing in his soap operas.

“He’s always reacting to events, but not necessarily in a verbose way. All my protagonists had a lot of lines, but this time I was quieter. I depended a lot on the subtlety of the direction to help build this story even in silence.” believe.

With the recordings practically completed, Cauã is now waiting for the public’s response to know if so much work has been worth it. “It’s very easy to talk only after success, but it’s beautiful when we go through a process like this and come out of it stronger. I’ve matured as an individual too”, he concludes.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.