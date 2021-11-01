Ado Campeol, known as the ‘father of tiramisù’ dies – Emais

Tiramisù arrived in Brazil at the hands of Italian immigrants Photo: Christo Anestev/Pixabay

Ado Campeol, considered the “father of the Tiramisu” by the Italian press, he died aged 93 on Saturday, 30. The information was confirmed by the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, but the cause of death was not disclosed.

Owner of Le Beccherie di Treviso restaurant, in northern Italy, champion he did not create the dessert, but witnessed its emergence and placed it on the menu after its invention by his wife, Alba Campeol, and chef Roberto Linguanotto.

Behind the scenes of Italian cuisine, there are several disputes about the real origin of the Tiramisu— some even say he was born as an aphrodisiac in a brothel in the northern Italian town of Trevisio.

However, the story that Le Beccherie di Treviso is the birthplace of Tiramisu gained relevance and approval by historians and experts.

According to Linguanotto, one of those responsible for the birth of the dessert, the dish was the result of an accident during the preparation of vanilla ice cream when he placed some mascarpone cheese in a bowl with eggs and sugar.

He felt the taste was pleasant and decided to tell Alda, wife of Ado Campeol. She then added coffee-soaked cookies and sprinkled the dessert with cocoa.