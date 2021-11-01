Adriane Galisteu offers Thomaz Costa pardon remiz

This afternoon, Adriane Galisteu, host of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) made a video on TikTok with a remix of Thomaz Costa’s audio apologizing.
In the video, Galisteu is doing makeup and makes a heart when the actor apologizes to the animals, and then makes a scared face when he hears that he didn’t think there were animals in the place.
When posting the video, the presenter joked with the situation and asked: “When did you find out that there were animals on the Farm?”.
Thomaz was one of those responsible for the fireworks display for MC Gui on the return of the farm worker, and on Friday, he apologized for what happened, saying that he did not know that there would be animals in the rural reality show.
On Instagram, the young man portrayed himself: “It was a real hesitation, in the emotion, then, let’s break out fires if he stays. We didn’t think, because it’s not an idea that comes from us, it didn’t come from us. you really see this happening, it’s happened other times and we wanted to do it our way, we really didn’t think.”
Thomaz Costa is a 21-year-old actor and influencer, friend of MC Gui and participated in the first edition of Ilha Record, being a great ally of Pyong Lee.
After Tati Quebra Barraco’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?
1.45%
5.13%
28.21%
0.63%
0.52%
2.47%
0.42%
1.70%
28.72%
11.15%
0.67%
12.01%
6.21%
0.69%
Total of 41411 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.