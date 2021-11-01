After 41 years, Cissa Guimarães left Globo

After 41 years at Globo, last Friday (29) the news emerged that Cissa Guimarães is no longer part of the Rio broadcaster’s cast. The channel confirmed the information, limiting itself to saying that the doors are open for the presenter. At the It’s from Home, which aired last Saturday (30), Ana Furtado he said goodbye to his former co-worker and thanked him for the period they shared in the presentation of the program.

Sensitive Bianca Godói, who daily brings predictions about famous people and reveals the backstage of TV, this time told what will be the fate of Cissa Guimaraes now that it doesn’t belong to global casting: ”I see you’re going to Record TV, vthere do soap operas on the channel”, said the seer.

The sensitive goes further and says that many other names in the Globe will be fired soon: ”I see the resignation of big names from the network, people who we didn’t even imagine could be fired will have to leave the channel, let’s have our jaws dropped”.

Another prediction made by the seer is about the new presenter of the On the edge, the sensitive reveals that a woman will command the next edition of the reality show, but it is still not possible to know the exact name. André Marques was quoted to present the reality show next year, but with the departure of James Leifert of the channel, the interpreter of Mocotó will be definitive in the The Voice, so it won’t be able to accumulate two programs and in the next few days the network must disclose the name of the new host of the attraction.